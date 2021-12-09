Guild, Youth or Both? Gauchos are in dispute against relegation and may fall together | brazilian series a

This Thursday night promises to be one of strong emotions for Grêmio e Juventude fans – and one of melancholy for Gaucho football. Separated by three points at Z-4, tricolores and alviverdes reach the last round of the Brasileirão, fighting a local dispute to escape relegation. For sure one of them will fall and there is a possibility that both will be beheaded.

Grêmio’s situation is the most dramatic. In 18th in the table, with 40 points, Tricolor needs to beat Atlético-MG in the Arena and still count on defeats by Juventude and Bahia themselves to escape Serie B. The team from Caxias do Sul, 17th, with 43, needs to at least score against Corinthians in Alfredo Jaconi and hope for stumbling blocks from Bahia or Cuiabá to remain in the elite.

– Juventude is in a better situation than Grêmio. I see the possibility of Grêmio remaining in the first division very difficult. Because Grêmio started to depend on other results. I think Juventude is much better able to save itself than Grêmio – says commentator PC Vasconcellos, from Sportv.

The situation of the gauchos

Bahia or Juventude score, regardless of the result of their game against Atlético-MG.

Losing to Corinthians or drawing, as long as Bahia also scores against Fortaleza.

In case of defeats or draws, as long as Bahia also scores against Fortaleza.

Grêmio lived the entire Brasileirão in the relegation zone, with the exception of the 1st round, when they lost to Ceará and came 14th. Six times, it only took the Tricolor to beat its opponent to jump out of the Z-4, but every time it tripped. In 2021, Tricolor adds more than one turn with games lost, its negative record for the highest number of defeats in an edition of the Brasileirão.

Juventude had a much more regular championship in its return to the elite of Brazilian football after 13 years. Even with financial limitations and a lean squad, the Caxias do Sul club managed to stay out of the relegation zone for a good part of the championship. But he wavered in the last rounds and decides his future at the last minute.

– Grêmio and Juventude have a similar struggle, but in a very different context. Grêmio was not prepared for that, it had to adapt. Juventude came in to avoid relegation, but it seemed far from that at a given time. The Grêmio panicked too soon. The end of this story is unpredictable. Grêmio’s relegation seems likely. The obvious bet is to think that Youth at home has more chances. But nothing in this championship seems obvious. A guess: Juventude escapes – believes Carlos Eduardo Lino, also from Sportv.