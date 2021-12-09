Hairdresser sleeps drunk and has part of her hair pulled out by preá – News

A hairdresser just wanted a good night’s sleep after drinking too much at a party, but woke up with part of her hair gone. No, she didn’t invent a new cut when she was drunk, but she had her locks devoured by her pet guinea pig (a species also known as cavy) Dixie.

The story of the destruction of Gara Sullivan’s hair, a 29-year-old American, began on Thanksgiving Day, a typical November holiday in the United States.

She returned home after “a lot of drinking”, and decided to sleep on the floor next to Dixie. Because of her heavy sleep, she didn’t discover her “chewed hairstyle” until the next day, when she looked in the mirror.

Gara, who lives in Kentucky, says he then had a whirlwind of emotions: first the horror of seeing that part of the hair was gone, and then the fear that the animal might get sick from swallowing the tufts.

A quick investigation revealed that Dixie hadn’t actually swallowed her hair, had just pulled it out with her teeth. The tufts were beside her, almost intact. The story immediately went viral on TikTok, with around 8.6 million views.

“She doesn’t have hair — it’s like she’s jealous of mine. She has a little hair on her nose, but that’s all,” Gara told content agency Kennedy News, analyzing the grim situation.

The hairdresser also says that she won’t sleep so hastily again and thinks that her hair will take about a year to get back to what it was before.

