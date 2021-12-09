Health of babies who received the covid vaccine worsens, mothers say

The health condition of the two babies who, last week, mistakenly received a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19, recommended for children over 12 years of age, at a health center in Sorocaba (São Paulo countryside) worsened. While 4-month-old Miguel was under suspicion of bacterial infection, 2-month-old Liz had three seizures, the babies’ mothers told the UOL.

According to the Municipality of Sorocaba, the doses received by babies were 30 micrograms, three times higher than recommended for children aged 5 to 11 years — in Brazil, the immunizing agent for this age group has not yet been approved. Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine is not yet recommended for babies — there is an ongoing study into the possibility.

On December 1st, Liz and Miguel’s mothers took their babies to the UBS (Basic Health Unit) Nova Sorocaba to receive the pentavalent vaccine —against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and against the bacteria haemophilus influenza type b—, recommended at 2, 4 and 6 months of age.

An employee at the post, however, confused the vials and administered a dose of the vaccine against covid-19. “The nursing technician who carried out the application was removed from the injectable procedure room until the assessment and verification of the measures to be taken”, informed the Municipality of Sorocaba.

Asked to comment on the worsening state of health of the two babies, the city only replied that “the babies are well and stable”. “They are under observation and monitoring in the Infirmary bed.”

Health situation worsens

After identifying the mistake, Liz and Miguel were hospitalized at Gpaci (Child Cancer Research and Assistance Group) last Thursday (2), where they should remain hospitalized until today. But the worsening health status of babies extended this period.

Liz’s mother, micro-entrepreneur Ana Cláudia Mugnos Riello, 32, says that her daughter went through three seizures, which had never happened before.

“On the very first day of hospitalization, Liz turned purple and her eyes began to tremble,” says Ana. “The doctor said I was the one who was emotional, nervous.”

The next day, the episode repeated itself. “The ball of her eye twitches and she turns purple. I asked for help and no one paid any attention. The other day, it happened again.”

Then I walked her down the hall, a nursing technician came and said: ‘Oh, how strange, I’ve never seen that’, as if I were lying”.

Ana Cláudia Mugnos Riello, mother of Liz

“I insisted with the pediatrician, who asked for a neurological evaluation. The neurologist performed the tests and confirmed that it was a seizure”, says Ana. “She said they are going to investigate to find out if it is related to the vaccine.”

Since then, Liz has received 24 drops of Phenobarbital, a medicine for seizures. There are 12 drops in the morning and 12 at night. “Now she’s fine. She’s more animated and spends more time awake,” she says.

The medical team asked for an MRI, a blood count and an electroencephalogram, “but they didn’t schedule the MRI because they don’t have it in the hospital and they need to wait for a place in the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]” says the mother. “How long will I wait?”

After the seizures, Liz will remain in the hospital for an indefinite period of time.

“My son had shivering”

Miguel’s mother, housewife Kethillyn Fernanda Monteiro da Silva, 19, thought that her son was also going through a seizure when, upon waking up, she found her son shaking from head to toe.

Kethillyn with her husband and son Miguel Image: Personal Archive

“I called the nurse, who called another, who called the pediatrician,” he says. The doctor ruled out the possibility of a seizure. “She told me that it could be a bacteria and that Miguel’s body was reacting against it, which would soon cause a very high fever.”

“The doctor told me that they are going to investigate whether there is a relationship with the vaccine”, says Kethillyn. “Now he’s taking a serum, dipyrone for fever and antibiotics.”

I got a shock because I was hoping to get out of the hospital today. He will be hospitalized for at least another seven days.”

Kethillyn Fernanda Monteiro da Silva, Miguel’s mother

Around 12:00 today, tests indicated that the baby does not have the bacteria.

I’m shaken. Every day a psychologist comes to talk to us. If it wasn’t for her, I would be freaking out.”

Ana Cláudia Mugnos Riello, mother of Liz

O UOL asked the hospital an interview with the medical team responsible for the treatment, but has not received a response until this publication.