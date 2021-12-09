Horizon Zero Dawn for PC gets NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support

Novelty will make the game offer better performance to players

THE Guerrilla Games, developer responsible for Horizon Zero Dawn, announced today (8) on his reddit profile an excellent new feature for the PC version of the game, from now on players will have support for the technologies. DLSS gives NVIDIA and to FSR (FidelityFx Super Resolution) of OMG, allowing greater performance and quality to be achieved with compatible graphics cards.

The implementations arrived with the Patch 1.11 of the PC version, some changes in the configuration interface were made to suit the arrival of the DLSS and FSR and some other performance improvements have been applied in this release.

Check out the full note of the Guerrilla Games.

“Hello everyone,



We are happy to announce that we have just released Patch 1.11 for our PC gamers. Here is what this patch contains:

Graphic improvements

Added Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology.

Added AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS.

User interface changes

Adjusted settings screen for easy addition of DLSS and FSR.

The Render Scale option has been removed, but the same result can now be achieved by setting the Upscale Method setting to Simple and adjusting the Upscale Quality.

Performance improvements

Improved shader management system. This will result in some noticeable differences: There is no longer a shader precompilation step on startup. The game will always compile shaders during loading and in the background. In-game crashes that used to occur due to background shader compilation have now been significantly reduced. As shader compilation is still happening in the background, you may notice that the game has higher CPU utilization while this is happening. Loading screens will wait for the necessary shaders to be fully compiled. This can cause the loading screens to take a little longer on some systems. On higher spec machines with faster CPUs, loading screens will typically be shorter, due to more efficient shader compilation that takes better advantage of the latest generation CPUs.



Make sure your game is up to date before heading back to the jungle and contact us if you’re still having problems. We appreciate all your wonderful support and feedback; we wish you a festive period full of fun!



– Guerrilla“

Horizon Zero Dawn for PC can be purchased at Epic Games Store and on steam, the standard price is R$200 and offers the user the full edition of the game.

Source: Guerrilla Games