How elimination in Champions causes huge damage and what do you need to do to reduce damage

Barcelona is eliminated in the Champions League group stage and will play in the Europa League, which has not happened since 2003/04, when the tournament was still called the Uefa Cup

The elimination still in the group stage of the Champions League cause to Barcelona a sporting loss, of course, but especially financial, which the club, already in a serious economic situation in recent months, will have difficulty overcoming.

According to the budget projection, Barça estimated to arrive at least to the Champions quarter finals. That would yield at least more 20.2 million euros (around R$126 million) of awards to the club, being 9.6 million (R$ 60 million) per seat in the round of 16 and 10.6 million (R$ 66 million) for the next stage.

Now, in addition to failing to earn that amount, the club also loses money tied to sponsors, TV rights and also box office for the games it would play at Camp Nou. In Spain, it is estimated a loss of around 30 million euros (BRL 188.27 million).

This forces Barcelona to bet all their chips on the Europa League. Not only for the possibility of returning to Champions in the event of a title, as the situation in the Spanish Championship is not the best, but also for the financial rewards that the tournament offers.

If they reach the Europa League final, for example, Barcelona will pocket 10.9 million euros (BRL 68.4 million), a value that takes into account all premiums paid from the knockout (see sums divided by phases at the end of the text).

Whoever is champion earns even more 4 million euros (BRL 25.1 million), which would help to reduce the damage that is already big on the sides of the Camp Nou.

Barça now waits next Monday’s draw (13) to find out who will be his next opponent in the tournament, which he has not played since the 2003/04 season, when it was still called the Uefa Cup. Regardless of who it is, reality shows: it will not be simple for Xavi, Daniel Alves and company.

How much is each Europa League stage worth: