How much does R$1,000 in Nubank’s account with Selic at 9.25% yield?

O Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided to raise the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, on Wednesday, 8. It went from 7.75% to 9.25% per year after the readjustment. In practice, this implies greater profitability for various applications, including Nubank account.

Read more: What is the best Nubank card? See the differences between Gold and Platinum versions

With more than 40 million users in Brazil, Nubank launches products and services focused on reestablishing control over users’ financial lives.

Through the Nubank account this also happens. In addition to offering exemption from various fees, such as transfers, the service guarantees an automatic return of 100% of the CDI – greater than that of the Savings account.

What is the income from the Nubank account?

Currently, when someone deposits a sum of money into the Nubank account, it automatically returns 100% of the CDI.

Within a year, the investment offers a return of 9.15%, very close to the Selic rate today (9.25%). Already considering the period of one month, the Nubank account has a yield of 0.73%.

For comparative purposes, savings guarantee a monthly return of 0.50%. The value is fixed when the Selic is equal to or greater than 8.5%.

How much is R$1,000 in the Nubank account?

If a person leaves R$1 thousand in the Nubank account, after two years, they will see the money earn up to R$1,157.88. Income Tax (IR) is already deducted from this amount.

Check out a detailed comparison with the savings account below: