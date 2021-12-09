How the 12th farm was formed

The grand finale of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) is coming, but not all pedestrians will participate. Aline, Mileide and Solange dispute the popular preference and one of them will die on the beach. Who do you want to get even closer to the millionaire prize? Vote!

How the field was formed

Sthe Matos got the power of the yellow flame. With him, she had to choose between a prize of R$ 10 thousand or being immune to the 12th farm formation. The influencer had no doubts and chose immunity.

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos with the power of the lamp Image: Playback/Playplus

Soon after, Rico made his nomination: “It’s time to sit down on the stool and let the audience speak, it’s Dynho.” Upon being nominated, Dynho recalled that Rico has said several times that he wants him out of the game: “I have a calm heart.”

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the twelfth swidden formation Image: Playback/PlayPlus

most voted

Bil Araújo was the house’s most voted pawn and occupied — for a time, the second stool in the farm. The ex-BBB had to pull someone from the stall, his options were: Aline Mineiro, Marina Ferrari or Solange Gomes, the last residents of the edition’s stall. Bil then pulled Aline.

One left

Aline Mineiro, the one pulled by the bay, began the remainder of the race by saving Marina Ferrari. Marina followed and saved Mileide Mihaile. Mileide continued saving MC Gui. So Solange Gomes was left over and went to the fourth stool in the garden.

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in the twelfth swidden formation Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Red flame power and veto

Dynho, who gained the power of the red flame from Sthe Matos, had to exchange a farmhand for another from the headquarters or stall. The dancer took Bil Araújo and put Mileide Mihaile: “I’m calm”. Afterwards, Solange, who was left with one, vetoed Mileide from taking the farmer’s last test.

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the formation of the 12th farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

last farmer

While Mileide Mihaile was vetoed, Aline, Dynho and Solange disputed the title of last farmer in the edition. In a test of luck, with a blindfold on, they had to pick fruit. Each fruit accumulated a different value.

The Farm 2021: Aline, Dynho and Solange at the farmer’s test Image: Playback/Playplus