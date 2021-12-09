How to backup WhatsApp and recover your conversations | Technology

While the WhatsApp crash lasted a few hours, the importance of creating an in-app backup is permanent. The option can be found in the messenger settings and is available for Android and iOS users.

According to WhatsApp, to create a backup of conversations, you need to have an internet connection and memory space. Android devices must have an active Google account. On iPhone, you must have an iCloud account.

Open the WhatsApp settings (the three dots icon on Android or the “Settings” button on the iPhone); Select “Conversations”; Click on “Backup conversations”; Choose the “Backup” option.

This process will make WhatsApp create a file that can be used if you need to set up your account on another device. On Android, content is saved to local memory and your Google Drive account, while on iPhone, the backup goes to iCloud.

On the “Backup conversations” screen, too it is possible to configure the messenger to make copies of your messages automatically. The app offers options for daily, weekly or monthly backups.

How to put a password on WhatsApp backup

WhatsApp released in September 2021 an option to add a password to the backup. If the feature is enabled, the file will gain end-to-end encryption and cannot be accessed by third parties, not even WhatsApp.

To enable extra backup protection, follow these steps:

Under “Conversation Backup”, select “End-to-End Encrypted Backup”. Click “Enable”. Select the option “Create password”. Enter a password and click “Next”. Enter the password again and click “Next”. To confirm, select the “Create” button.

WhatsApp explains that it is possible to change the backup password and disable the encrypted backup. Nonetheless, if you forget your password and do not have access to your account, you will not be able to recover the messages saved in the backup.

How to retrieve WhatsApp messages

Backup will be used if you need to set up the WhatsApp account again. To do this, you need to use the same phone number and verify that your Google or iCloud account is connected to your mobile.

When opening WhatsApp after installation, enter your phone number. Select “Restore” when the app offers this option. After restoration, click “Next”.

The app will display text messages first and continue retrieving media files such as photos and videos until all are available.

