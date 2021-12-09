How was the last team out of the Champions knockout

Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich, yesterday (8), by 3-0, and the result eliminated the Catalan club in the group stage of the Champions League. Those classified in group E were Bayern, who won their six games, and Benfica, led by coach Jorge Jesus. Now, the consolation prize for the team led by Xavi Hernández is playing in the Europa League.

The last time the blue and maroon team was out of the Champions knockout was in the 2000/01 season. At that time, Barcelona was part of Group H, with Milan, Leeds United and Besiktas. The group ended with the Italian team in the lead with 11 points, Leeds in 2nd with 9, Barça in 3rd with 8 and the Turkish team in last with 4 points.

The Spanish team won its debut 4-0 against the English, lost 3-0 to Besiktas in Turkey and closed the first wave of clashes losing 2-0 against Milan, in Spain.

In the ‘return’, Barcelona drew Milan to a 3-3 draw in Italy, tied with Leeds 1-1 in England, and in the last round thrashed Besiktas by 5-0. However, Leeds did not lost their games to Milan, and managed to stay at the front of the group.

That squad had many well-known players in world football. In the 3-3 draw against Milan, the team went into the field with: Dutruel; Puyol, Abelardo and Petit; Sergi Barjuán, Phillip Cocu, Xavi Hernández, Simão Sabrosa and Luis Enrique; Rivaldo — who scored a hat-trick against the Italians — and Alfonso. The Dutch Frank De Boer, Patrick Kluivert and Marc Overmars were also part of this cast.

Xavi was only 20 at the time, but he already carried the responsibility of starting. Today, he gets that taste of being out of the Champions knockout again, but as the team’s coach.

Almost all the players on that team represented their teams or had a lot of prominence in international football, but the performance was not the best on the field.

Barça’s 2000/01 season reflected that. The club did not win any title, finished 4th in the Spanish Championship, was eliminated in the semifinals of the UEFA Cup (today, the Europa League) against Liverpool and fell to Celta de Vigo in the Copa del Rey.