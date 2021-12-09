Humans will have chip in the brain

Device will replace defective neurons with electronic circuits



Photo: Leonardo Bicalho/AT



Billionaire Elon Musk announced that next year, humans will use chips implanted in the brain.

Last year, he presented one of his boldest bets in the world of technology: Neuralink, a neurotechnological commercial company he co-founded in partnership with eight other entrepreneurs, which designed a chip to be implanted in human brains and serve as an interface with machines .

Controversial, the technology, which is still in the testing phase, was first demonstrated in pigs and, later, it was even implanted in monkeys, generating more and more controversies among neuroscientists and researchers.

Now, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the billionaire says that the time to implant chips that are the size of a coin in humans is near. Mentioning the success of the ape experiment, Musk explained the benefits the technology will bring to humanity.

“We hope to have that in our first humans, which will be people with severe spinal cord injuries, like quadriplegics, in the next year, depending on FDA approval,” he said, referring to the US regulatory agency equivalent to Anvisa.

On Monday (6), Musk used Twitter to reinforce Neuralink’s 2022 goals when asked by a user about using the chips to restore health to a stroke victim.

“Replacing defective/missing neurons with circuits is the right way to think about it”, replied the businessman.

“Many problems can be solved just by connecting signals between existing neurons. Progress will be accelerated when we have devices in humans next year.”

While the prediction might seem ambitious at first glance, it would actually delay Musk’s initial goals as, in 2019, he announced that he expected to see human trials by mid-2020.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, the plans were postponed to 2021 and later postponed again, now to the next year – if there is nothing to hinder or prevent it.

Many rival neurotech startups, for example, are hitting Neuralink on the issue of human testing.

Also, it’s important to remember that in May of this year, one of the company’s co-founders, Max Hodak, announced his departure and, shortly thereafter, opened a competing neuroscience startup.

However, if all goes according to plan, the year 2022 could be a historic year for the evolution of neural technology, if it’s up to the billionaire.