Humorist cries after success and reveals documentary

Comedian and influencer Gessica Kayane, Gkay, burst into tears as she spoke today about the success of Gkay’s Farofa on social media. She also announced a documentary about the event.

In stories on Instagram, the influencer thanked guests and fans for the repercussions of the party, which gathered celebrities for three days in Fortaleza, Ceará, and made people talk on the web.

Early in the morning, Gkay appeared crying on the social network while sharing a video of Tatá Werneck talking about Farofa during the Multishow Award. “First, I wanted to say good morning to you. Second, I think I’m stopping to process things now,” said the comedian, emotional.

“There was this Multishow Award thing. Tatá is my reference in life. My dream is to be on her show, to be close to her. I think she f*** in every sense of the word. And she’s talking about me about me. such an organic and spontaneous way,” he continued through tears.

Gkay said that “everything went right” and “everything was beautiful” at Farofa. “We prepared a beautiful documentary for you that will come out soon telling you everything. I’m very happy. I’d like to thank each artist who was f***ed with me.”

She also countered criticism that Farofa is “just a party”. “It’s a project, it’s getting people together, artists, fans, childhood friends, fan clubs, my mother, my brother, singers, tiktokers, all together in one place. Everyone dancing, having fun, just seeing and being happy . It’s too beautiful,” he declared.