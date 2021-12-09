Hydrogen planes promise zero-emission aviation

mechanics

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 12/08/2021

The wings have become slender because they no longer need to contain the fuel tanks.

[Imagem: FlyZero/ATI]

hydrogen planes

The UK government-funded FlyZero consortium has presented its final report, with the design of three hydrogen-powered planes.

The goal is to provide the aviation industry with aircraft that can go anywhere in the world without carbon emissions.

Liquid hydrogen is a light fuel, which has three times the energy of kerosene and sixty times the energy of lithium-ion batteries per kilogram; and it does not emit CO2 when it is burned.

The main project is an aircraft capable of carrying up to 279 passengers at the same cruising speed as current aircraft. A range of 9,700 km makes it possible to fly between any two destinations on Earth with just one stopover.

Thus, from the UK, destinations including San Francisco (8,637 km), Delhi (6,745 km), Beijing (8,174 km), Vancouver (7,602 km), Mexico City (8,917 km) and Rio de Janeiro (9,228 km) are within reach without refueling. In turn, destinations including Auckland (18,355 km), Sydney (17,016 km) and Honolulu (11,647 km) are within reach with just one stopover.

The proposal for a larger and longer-range aircraft will allow the concentration of the new infrastructure needed in fewer international airports, accelerating the implementation of a global network of flights with zero carbon emissions.

But the project also conceptualized two types of smaller aircraft, one intermediate and one for regional flights, both aimed at adopting hydrogen as the main aviation fuel in the UK and on flights to Europe.

The big visual difference is the “cheeks”, created to carry the hydrogen tanks.

[Imagem: FlyZero/ATI]

planes with cheeks

Externally hydrogen planes look a lot like the current ones that burn kerosene, but internally there are many differences, including wings without fuel tanks (dry wings), hydrogen tanks, cryogenic cooling systems (to keep the hydrogen liquefied) , fuel cells for electric power generation and hydrogen gas turbines.

And the project didn’t just stop with the design: The experts gathered under the FlyZero project promised to publish, early next year, all technology roadmaps, market and economic reports, as well as an assessment of the sustainability of hydrogen aviation.

Liquid hydrogen used as fuel is stored in cryogenic tanks at around minus 250 degrees Celsius in the rear fuselage and in two smaller tanks along the front fuselage, which give the plane its characteristic two-cheeked appearance.

These side tanks also serve to keep the aircraft balanced as fuel is burned and eliminate the need for any additional aerodynamic structures.

The dry wings, with a wingspan of 54 meters, support two turbofan engines powered by hydrogen combustion. The burning of hydrogen causes it to join with oxygen, releasing water vapor.

However, the high temperatures of aircraft engines cause oxygen to combine with nitrogen as well, releasing NOx gases, albeit in small amounts. This means that hydrogen planes will not be 100% free of greenhouse gas emissions – hence the “carbon-free” claim.

Will we finally have passenger planes with wide spaces?

[Imagem: Airbus]

Hydrogen Wing Plane

Airbus also introduced its hydrogen airplane concepts, called ZEROe, at the end of last year.

The main model is an airplane-wing that has always been in the imagination of all aviation aficionados due to the possibilities that the planar design opens up in relation to the traditional tube with wings.

Airbus believes it has reached a project that could finally make passenger wing planes viable. In fact, the wing plane makes it easier to solve the needs of the larger tanks and cooling system needed to hold liquid hydrogen.

Liquid hydrogen will be stored and distributed through tanks located behind the rear pressure shield, the partition between the plane’s compartments.

With a capacity of 200 passengers, the hydrogen wing plane will have a range of more than 3,700 km, which makes it capable of operating transcontinental flights, although without the range of the FlyZero model. The plane will also be powered by a gas turbine engine modified to run on hydrogen.





Other news about:

More topics