‘I didn’t feel like I owned’ the house, says an investor partner

The investing partner of the Kiss nightclub, Mauro Hoffmann, said today that he “did not feel he owned” the nightclub, as Elissandro Spohr was the managing partner and ran the business. He was the third of four defendants to be questioned in the ongoing nine-day trial in Porto Alegre.

On the day of the fire, Hoffmann was at home and getting ready for bed when the phone rang. On the other end of the line, Spohr warned what had happened. The businessman rushed to the nightclub and reported that he arrived with the Fire Department truck.

“The situation was terrible, horrible, a lot of smoke coming out. People, they locked a lot in taxis [no momento de deixar a boate]. It was a tragedy. It was a succession of small things, but what hindered the most was the taxi drivers, [as pessoas] they were falling over the taxis, whoever was there in the back couldn’t get out.”

He remained in front of the club until around 5:30 am, in the meantime he heard that Spohr had already left the venue. “I didn’t introduce myself as a nightclub owner. Look, Kiko was Kiss’s Kiko, I never called myself the owner of Kiss. ​​I didn’t feel like an owner, I was a partner.”

Before him, the ex-music producer of the band Gurizada Fandangueira Luciano Bonilha was questioned. He asked to be convicted. “It wasn’t my act that caused tragedy, that took the lives of these young people. Even though I know I’m innocent, to take the pain out of my parents, condemn me,” said Bonilha. Yesterday, Elissandro Spohr, one of the club’s partners, was heard and had already asked to be arrested, as he was “tired”.

After Hoffmann, the band’s vocalist Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, the last of the four defendants to be questioned, must be heard. Then, the debates begin, with statements of accusation and then defenses. This should happen today, listening to both parties, according to judge Orlando Vaccini Neto.

Nightclub investment was for “security”

Hoffmann also owned another nightclub, Absinthe, and decided to invest in Kiss “for safety” as there was a change in a law and there was a risk that his oldest nightclub would have to leave the mall where it operated. At the time, the businessman had a monthly net income of R$ 50 thousand with Absinthe.

He said he sought out the owners of two other nightclubs: Ballare and Kiss. He ended up closing a deal with Elissandro Spohr, paying R$ 200 thousand down payment and another R$ 300 thousand in six installments of R$ 50 thousand. “He said he needed R$200,000 to catch up on the bills. I wouldn’t need to get involved, work, I wouldn’t have to hire a band.”

The businessman said that, as a managing partner, Spohr received a fee of R$1,000 per week. After the arrangements were made, Hoffmann started working at Kiss on September 1, 2011. However, shortly thereafter, he was notified by the other partner of the TAC (Term of Adjustment of Conduct) with the Public Ministry, due to complaints of noise pollution caused by the nightclub.

“I told Kiko [como é conhecido Elissandro Spohr]: ‘How come you don’t let me know about it?’ Then I said: ‘I’m out, give me back my money’. And I was even thinking about going back [a negociar] with Nilvo [José Dornelles, dono da Ballare, que prestou depoimento na terça-feira]. I said, ‘I need to get out, that’s not what we agreed to’.”

Spohr said he had already used the money given by Hoffmann to pay off debt and asked to put the situation “on stand-by”. The businessman agreed to wait, but stopped paying the installments until the situation was resolved, which occurred at the end of 2011.

“They said they were going to burn my house down”

The businessman said that he had an international trip with his family scheduled for the Monday following the fire, but, despite the tickets in hand, he ended up not boarding. Afraid of reprisals, he asked the family to leave Santa Maria.

“They said they would burn my house down. On Sunday I had to run away from home, I was desperate. The first thing I thought of was running away with my family.”

Hoffmann said he was unable to financially help family members and survivors because their assets were blocked. “I didn’t spend any real, not because I didn’t want to, I had all my assets blocked, my life ended, I closed all my businesses, I even had 100 direct employees, 400 indirect employees.”

“Here we only have losers. The big losers are the families, but here nobody gained anything from it, you don’t gain anything, nobody is gaining anything from it. Or do you think it’s good for the jurors to have to decide the lives of four people? Four people were wrapped up by the system.”

The judgement

Nearly nine years after the tragedy, four defendants are tried for 242 simple homicides and 636 attempted murders — the numbers take into account, respectively, those killed and injured in the fire. Due to the duration and structure involved, the jury is considered the largest in the history of the Judiciary in Rio Grande do Sul.

Yesterday, depositions with survivors and witnesses were closed. This morning, this morning, the former mayor of Santa Maria Cezar Schirmer (MDB) was heard, who disqualified the Civil Police investigation by saying that the investigation was “very bad” and that it was carried out by the press. The politician’s statements prompted the departure of family members who were accompanying the trial — one of them received medical care.

After Schirmer, Geandro Kleber de Vargas Guedes and Fernando Bergoli gave testimony. Then promoter Ricardo Lozza was heard, who said he did not recommend the use of foam at the Kiss nightclub. And, finally, one of the partners of the Kiss Elissandro Spohr nightclub.

The businessman said that, initially, he helped with the evacuation of people, but he left the place after receiving a slap in the face from a person he considered his friend. During the deposition, Spohr cried a lot, apologized to the families and asked to be arrested.

“This shouldn’t have happened, shouldn’t have happened, I know it shouldn’t have happened. Why would this happen at Kiss? It was a good club where everyone liked to work. I turned into a monster overnight. And I was arrested. And I know that people died, I was there, no one told me, I was there.”

With the interrogations of Bonilha and Hoffmann, 31 people have already spoken at the trial.