Ibovespa closed high for the fifth consecutive trading session, with vaccine and PEC highlighted; Copom decision remains on the radar

The Ibovespa closed the trading session this Wednesday (8), with the imminent decision of the Central Bank on the Selic rate, up 0.50%, to 108,095 points, after fluctuating for a good part of the day. It was the fifth consecutive high trading session, something not seen since June, and the trading volume was R$28.6 billion.

The Brazilian index largely followed the movement of the American market, where indices were also between highs and lows – the S&P 500 closed up 0.31%, the Dow Jones rose 0.10% and the Nasdaq advanced 0, 64%.

The Brazilian market awaits the Central Bank’s decision, with the expectation that the institution will raise the interest rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25%. “The market believes that this increase is coming, and it is already priced. The main point of the announcement will be the message that will come after the Copom”, says Alexandre Brito, manager of Finacap Investimentos.

In addition, investors also monitored the issue of the Precatório PEC, which was enacted in a heated session. Congressmen criticized the movement of the presidents of the Chamber and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco and Arthur Lira, who sliced ​​up the bill, seeking faster approval of the points that were mutually agreed upon, since any Proposal to Amend the Constitution needs be approved, in all its clauses unanimously.

Articles that were not a consensus must now return to the plenary next week. “The fact that R$ 60 billion have already been released for Brazil Aid, which can now be created, reduced uncertainties, as the delay increased the chance that the Government would carry out other maneuvers to fund it and, in this way, increase it even more Brazil Risk”, explained Henrique Ester, market specialist at InfoMoney.

The announcement of the variation in retail sales in the morning was also highlighted in the Brazilian trading session. The 0.10% drop released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) was below the 0.8% increase expected by the market. There were, however, those who interpreted the drop as something positive, since with a possible economic slowdown, it is possible that the Central Bank will curb the rise in interest rates in the near future.

In the extended session, the DI for January 2023 was down 11 basis points to 11.37%; DI for January 2025 retreated 20 basis points to 10.64%; and the DI for January 2027 is down 19 basis points at 10.65%. The commercial dollar retreated 1.49%, standing at R$5.534 for purchases and R$5.53 for sales.

In the United States, the market positively reflected the advance of the agreement between Democrats and Republicans to increase the debt ceiling in the country. Yesterday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnel signaled that his party will collaborate with Democrats, at least partially, on the issue. “US debt securities are risk-free assets, and a default it would generate a chain of risk growth for all international exchanges”, explained Esteter.

The rise of the tresuries yields, which moved forward after the disclosure of JOLT job offers, which brought a higher-than-expected creation of jobs in October. The heating of the labor market could end up leading to an anticipation of the end of stimuli and a faster increase in the interest rate.

That outlook, however, has been softened by recent positive news about Omicron. The new variant of the coronavirus, in addition to having shown itself to be less aggressive than the previous ones, according to Pfizer, it can be “softened” with extra doses of the immunizing agent.

The VIX index, considered “the panic index”, retreated 8.27% and is close to the levels before the appearance of the new variant. The DXY, which compares the performance of the dollar against a basket of currencies from several countries, retreated 0.50%, also showing a greater appetite for risk, as investors took capital from the world’s largest economy, a safe zone, and sought other countries.

“In recent days, we have noticed an increase in the entry of foreign capital into Brazil. Looking back a little, we recall that we had five consecutive months of Ibovespa decline, largely due to the political and fiscal scenario but also accentuated by Ômicron”, comments Peterson Silva, allocation strategist and founding partner of Ébano Investimentos. “Because it seems to be less aggressive, we have a correction for the fall”, he commented.

