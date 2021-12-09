Ibovespa maintains a slight high after agreement to PEC and attentive to Ômicron; Magazine Luiza sinks by Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index remained slightly blue this Wednesday afternoon, albeit with hesitations after four consecutive sessions of high.

The reduction of fears with Ômicron and the relief on the fiscal front with the decision of congressional leaders to enact parts of the PEC dos Precatório, while those below expectations limited gains contributed to the gains.

Investors are also awaiting the decision of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee for , and its statement, later in the day. Economists consulted by Reuters project an increase of 1.5 percentage point in the Selic, to 9.25% per year.

At 2:36 pm, it rose 0.23%, to 107,808 points. The financial volume of the session was 15.2 billion reais.

The index has already alternated a stronger rally with a turn into negative territory, in line with the volatility of the US stock exchanges, whose main indices operated without a single trend.

The information given by BioNTech (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and to do (NYSE:) (SA:) That three doses of their vaccines generate a neutralizing effect against Ômicron, lightened markets on the risks of the coronavirus variant. Here, actions sensitive to possible mobility restrictions, such as the airlines Gol (SA:) and Azul (SA:), the tourism company CVC (SA:) and the aircraft manufacturer Embraer (SA:) rose sharply .

However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the global spread of the strain suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic, and the time to contain it is now. The organization said Ômicron was reported in 57 countries.

On the local scene, an agreement between the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to enact part of the PEC dos Precatório approved by the two Houses should open around 60 billion reais of fiscal space. Another 40 billion reais, which depend on the sections still without an agreement, will go to another PEC to be debated next week.

On another front, the IBGE disclosed this morning that retail sales in October fell 0.1% compared to September, a retraction not expected by analyzed in a Reuters survey. Retailers opened sharply, but reduced or reversed movement, with the exception of Magazine Luiza (SA:), which fell by 9.8%.

(By Andre Romani)