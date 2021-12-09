‘If it’s to take the pain out of the parents, condemn me’, says the defendant in the fire at the nightclub Kiss – País

Gurizada Fandangueira band assistant, Luciano Bonilha Leão, was the second defendant to be heard by the jury for the fire at the Kiss nightclub, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, this Thursday (9), the ninth day of the trial. He was responsible for purchasing and activating the pyrotechnic artifact that ignited the flames on the spot.

Luciano Bonilha Leão Defendant in the jury of the fire at the Kiss nightclub “I have a clear conscience that it wasn’t my act that took the lives of these young people. If it’s to take the pain out of the parents, I’m ready, condemn me”

“If I had died there, today sitting here is the greatest jewel of my life, which is my mother. She would be sitting there with them [familiares]”, completed.

On the first day of the trial, Luciano Bonilha arrived at the Central Forum in tears.

In testimony, the band assistant reported that the group had already performed at least nine shows using pyrotechnic artifacts. Only at Kiss, he remembers two performances using fireworks. However, the defendant stated that the band did not know that the stage ceiling had been lowered and covered with foam. “It was believed that everything was safe”.

Luciano also stated that he went to Piper Danilo Jaques’s request, who died in the tragedy, who bought the pyrotechnic artifacts used on the nightclub stage.

“He told me that I had to buy it. Danilo liked things just right. He was very organized. I got there, the boy [da loja] delivered it, and I took it to Danilo.” Luciano said he didn’t know what kind of fire was used, nor that it could be used in closed places. “I think that’s what they used [nos shows]”.

In all, the fire at the Kiss nightclub left 636 wounded and 242 dead on the night of January 27, 2013, in Santa Maria.

The defendants in the case are: Elissandro Callegaro Spohr and Mauro Londero Hoffmann, partners at nightclub Kiss; Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, vocalist of Banda Gurizada Fandangueira, and Luciano Bonilha Leão, music producer.