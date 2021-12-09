iFood fined 1.5 million reais after displaying political messages in restaurant names | Technology

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on iFood fined 1.5 million reais after displaying political messages in restaurant names | Technology 6 Views

The case that occurred in November caused several establishments across the country to have their names changed in the application by messages in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and against the vaccine.

  • Share this news on WhatsApp
  • Share this news on Telegram

At the time, iFood stated that the change was caused through the account of an employee of a service provider. According to the application, the professional’s account “had permission to adjust registration information of the restaurants on the platform, and that he did it improperly”.

iFood also stated that the situation affected 6% of registered restaurants, but claimed that there was no data leakage from customers or couriers. The company said that establishments whose names were changed would be reimbursed.

After the incident, agents of the consumer protection agency began an investigation and found that iFood indicates in its Privacy Statement that share user data with third-party companies, including payment information.

  • Procon-SP fines Facebook more than BRL 11 million for ‘blackout’ in October
  • Olympics, vaccine and WhatsApp: the hot events on Google in 2021

Procon Carioca said it asked iFood for how long the names of the restaurants were changed and how many purchases were made in the period. The questioning took into account the fact that the company stores sensitive Brazilian data.

The request also included details about the service provider and its attributions in managing the platform. The agency said, however, that the application did not present the information, which led to the application of the fine.

g1 contacted iFood, but there was no return until the publication of the report.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Yesterday (06/12), Petrobras sold nine onshore oil exploration and production fields in Bahia for more than R$ 1 billion

Petrobras onshore oil and gas exploration fields The nine onshore oil and gas fields in …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved