iFood fined 1.5 million reais after displaying political messages in restaurant names | Technology

The case that occurred in November caused establishments to have their names changed in the application by messages in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and against the vaccine.

At the time, iFood stated that the change was caused through the account of an employee of a service provider. According to the application, the professional “had permission to adjust registration information of the restaurants on the platform, and that he did it improperly”.

iFood also stated that the situation affected 6% of registered restaurants, but claimed that there was no data leakage from customers or couriers. The company said that establishments whose names were changed would be reimbursed.

After the incident, agents of the consumer protection agency began an investigation and found that iFood indicates in its Privacy Statement that it shares user data with third-party companies, including payment information.

Procon Carioca said it asked iFood for how long the names of the restaurants were changed and how many purchases were made in the period. The questioning took into account the fact that the company stores sensitive Brazilian data.

The request also included details about the service provider and its attributions in managing the platform. The agency said, however, that the application did not present the information, which led to the application of the fine.