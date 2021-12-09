Ill, actress from Um Maluco no Pedaço makes a moving post and brings up a fight with Will Smith

Jane Hubert, aunt Viv of Fresh prince of Bel Air, spoke of his fight with Will Smith in a publication she made to inform the public that she was admitted to a hospital.

The two actors made up in the hit series’ cast reunion a while ago.

Hubert spoke about his admission to a hospital last Saturday (4), but did not give details about his health condition. The actress posted a photo of herself with Will Smith accompanied by a text about making up even with those who are unfair to you.

The actress wrote the following p in her post which has already been deleted:

“Don’t waste precious time angering people. Yes, people will go wrong with you and you must fight for the truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek, find love again like we did. Life is too short because I’m in the hospital as I write this for all of you. Holding back anger will eat you alive. But the truth at any cost, reputation is priceless. I LOVE YOU for being strong enough to tell the truth and share your hurts and traumas. Now we close our doors and live PEACE!”.

Some fans found the post confusing and expressed concern for the actress’ health.

One of the comments read “First Uncle Phil, now first Aunt Viv.” In another, a fan wrote: “We’ve been saying for years that anger energy is not good for you. But I hope you get better.”

Some fans already questioned why the actress brought up the subject again.

“They did the healing process and all the love and it’s all gone. Why is she still clinging to it?” asked one. Another commented: “She should have been in therapy for this years ago. It’s like Will holds her for the rest of his life.”

The reunion of the two actors at the show’s casting meeting was considered one of the biggest pop culture events of the past year.

The misunderstanding was one of the most widespread in the US celebrity world. Hubert publicly blamed Will Smith for 30 years for his career stagnation.

In their reconciliation, the actors carried out a veritable washing of dirty clothes in public. The two actors talked about what led to the fight, about Hubert’s departure from the sitcom, and why she thought Will was responsible for his suffering.