‘I’ll say it again, Bitcoin goes to $100k,’ says analyst pointing to 4 cryptocurrencies that could follow BTC up 50%

Although the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has retreated more than 20%, falling from US$ 58,000 to US$ 42,000, the main cryptocurrency in the market recovered part of its value and returned to stay. above US$ 50 thousand this Wednesday, 08, thus feeding new prospects for increases.

To the analyst known as kaleo, the sudden drop in the cryptoactives market did not change the course of the BTC, so delayed its arrival at the destination point which is the US$100 thousand mark.

“I’ve already said it and I’ll say it again – I still hope to see Bitcoin have a parabolic move to get to $100,000+ in this cycle. I will be happy to start climbing around $150,000. I hope it goes higher, but I’m not worried about hitting the top. Until then, keep going up,” he said.

One of the most recognized and respected analysts in the market, the trader, is also optimistic about the BTC. Michael van de Poppe who pointed out the price of Bitcoin to say that reaching US$ 53,000 before starting another pullback to about $46,000 and then starting a new bullish move to $100K.

According to Van de Poppe’s chart, corrective movement below $50,000 will allow Bitcoin to retest a key support level and potentially form a local fund that will allow the cryptocurrency to start its movement to a new historic mark.

“Bitcoin held the level at $47,800 after breaking below, through which the other side of the range was tested. Breakout and now for the next resistance points at $51,600 and $53,600. Following Altcoins.”

Altcoins that will go up

For Van de Poppe, two cryptocurrencies have the potential for appreciation while Bitcoin does not start its upward movement, one of them is Chailink (LINK) which, in its LINK/BTC pair, is built a double bottom that should bounce off of a new high.

Looking at Van de Poppe’s chart, he expects the LINK/BTC to rise from support at 0.0004 BTC ($20.28) to around 0.0008 BTC ($40.56), indicating a potential upside of around 100%

The trader is also closely following Verasity (VRA) , a decentralized video sharing blockchain network that provides video player technology to leading game publishers and game developers around the world.

According to Van de Poppe, he sees the Verasity fix on his Bitcoin pair (VRA/BTC) to also carve out a double bottom pattern at 0.0000007 BTC ($0.035) before starting his next leg.

“Massive bounce from the VRA here. Looks good, daily candle good too. Crucial resistance is around 0.00000095 BTC ($0.048). If that breaks, we will have a new race on impulse,” he said.

While Van de Poppe is optimistic about Verasity and Link, analyst Kaleo highlights the upside potential in Ethereum (ETH) and Terra (Luna). In the case of ETH, he points out that the time has come for cryptocurrency billiards as the realm of protocols aimed at intelligent contracts.

He justifies his optimism with ETH because during the last two years there has been a big change in the top 20 altcoins in the market, but ETH has shown itself to be firm and now with forks and updates on its blockchain, Ethereum will reign supreme as the main platform for DeFi and metaverses.

In the case of Luna Kaleo says the Its supporters say the cryptocurrency will reach $100 and this is unavoidable given the potential of cryptocurrency to allow the issuance of stablecoins, and the more the cryptocurrency market heats up, the more stablecoins will be needed.

“LUNA goes to $100 from here it’s just a matter of time,” he concluded.

