“I’m treated differently from other F1 drivers”

Max Verstappen said he is treated differently from other drivers in Formula 1 after the result of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend.

Verstappen received two time penalties in Saudi Arabia, first for missing turn 1, illegally beating Lewis Hamilton, and then for misuse of the brakes by returning the position to the Brit, causing a crash between them that did not had greater consequences for cars.

“Well clearly things don’t apply to everyone because the things I did in terms of defense, two other guys did too and didn’t get a mention or a penalty,” he said.

“I do not understand. What happened to me didn’t deserve any penalty. We were both off the track, off the white line at turn 1, and yes, somehow they thought it was my fault, which I don’t agree, and also the other penalty, I don’t agree either,” he said.

“After that, he pushes me off the track, he even looks at me, and he just gets a warning for it. It’s definitely not how it should be and it’s also not fair because it seems like other drivers can do different things and it seems like I’m the only one who gets penalties.”

On whether his view of Hamilton and Mercedes had changed over the course of 2021, Verstappen replied, “Yes, a lot, and not in a positive way,” he concluded.