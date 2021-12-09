In an electoral climate, Guedes does not rule out privatizing Petrobras in a 2nd term

posted on 12/07/2021 8:25 PM



(credit: Marcos Correa/PR – 11/3/21)

One of the priorities of the economic policy of a possible second term of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will be the privatization of Petrobras, according to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. He again stated that he is interested in selling the state-owned company, which is not on the privatization list for the first term of the Chief Executive.

According to the head of the economic team, the current government’s plan for the elections is to continue the current agenda. “And we need to announce our program. I am in favor of privatizing Petrobras”, said Guedes, this Tuesday (12/07), at a virtual event GZero Summit Latin America 2021, held by the North American consultancy Eurasia.

In an electoral tone, Guedes — who promised to raise R$ 1 trillion with privatizations as soon as he took office — took advantage of the event aimed at international investors to reaffirm he has an interest in selling all state-owned companies. For him, “it doesn’t make sense” for the country to have BRL 1 trillion in real estate, almost BRL 1 trillion in state-owned companies and BRL 2 trillion in receivables, and not using these resources to transfer income through the poverty eradication fund , created 30 years ago, but without contributions. “We have a rich public sector. We have to be more aggressive in transferring wealth to the poorest. And we can sell these companies, reduce debts, use a part (of the resources) and transfer them to the poverty eradication fund”, he said.

Commenting on the priorities of the new economic agenda for Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign, Guedes spoke of continuing the ongoing actions and highlighted the sale of Petrobras and a second round of pension reform. “We are going to continue with the privatizations and with the reforms towards the free market”, he affirmed. According to the minister, the new government program will be “a road to prosperity”.

Guedes also considered as a priority a second round of pension reform, focused on the funded system for the 38 million workers in the informal market who do not contribute to the current Social Security system. “We are going to make them contribute 2.8% to 4.8% of the salary and, thus, we are not going to condemn them to an obsolete (pension) market. We are also going to propose a new green and yellow regime”, he stated.

The minister also guaranteed that he will be able to privatize Eletrobras and Correios in 2022 and acknowledged that the president has not shown interest in selling Petrobras. However, he reinforced the interest in privatizing or making the company enter the Novo Mercado, “unlocking US$ 30 billion, in the same way that the government did with Eletrobras.” “If one day, in the future, we announce that the company will be the company. goes to the Novo Mercado, the share price goes up”, he stated.

“Political noises”

The minister again criticized the pessimistic forecasts, denied fiscal control of public accounts and sought to convey the image that “political noise” is interfering with the vision of the facts. He minimized the fiscal problems pointed out by specialists with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios – which provides for the default on judicial debts – and reinforced that the measure will provide greater “predictability” for judicial expenses, which total R$ 89.1 billion in 2022, and will need to be paid if the change in the Constitution is not approved. For the minister, the Judiciary will have to respect a ceiling for decisions.

The proposal even anticipated the change in the methodology for calculating the spending ceiling, scheduled for 2026, and will thus expand fiscal space by using accumulated inflation from January to December instead of the 12 months ended in June of the previous year . For the minister, this measure will “synchronize the ceiling with expenses”, which are corrected by the inflation accumulated until December. The matter that is being processed in Congress foresees a limit of R$ 39 billion for court-ordered debts to be paid next year and, with the change in methodology, the fiscal space that will be expanded by the PEC will be R$ 106.1 billion, by calculations by the economic team, which predicts R$, foresees R$ 51 billion for the R$ 400 Auxílio Brasil promised by the president.

According to the minister, the criticism stems from an “opportunist policy” by opponents pointing out problems in the PEC, because the government “filled” this extra space with R$ 20 billion with adjustments to salary expenses and benefits and R$ 30 billion for the purchase of vaccine. “And immediately we pulled it to the ceiling to avoid an increase in expenses,” he said.

“You can’t understand why they say that expenses are out of control when we look at the data and see a reduction in the deficit gap. No country in the world is doing this,” he said. He recalled that, in 2020, the leak in the federal government’s accounts totaled 10.5% Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and, according to current calculations by the economic team, it will go to 1% of GDP this year, and to 0.5 %, in 2022. Guedes also guaranteed that the Bolsonaro government will end the term spending less than when it started, around 18% to 18.5% of GDP, due to the increase in social spending, otherwise, the percentage of expenditure would be 17.5%.

“There is a lot of noise about fiscal policy,” said Guedes. Regarding optimism, the minister said that he does not sell dreams and acknowledged that, in 2022, there will be difficulties in the economy and the country will grow less than the 3% to 4% previously forecast. “We will grow less than that. We are going to have a tough year, with high inflation. And we are going to depend on the independent Central Bank to fight inflation,” he said.