In front of the center, Moro makes an offensive on postulants for president

In an attempt to form a center front, former federal judge Sergio Moro has launched an offensive on names quoted for the 2022 presidential contest.

The objective, according to allies of the Podemos president, is to discuss a common agenda for the country that will allow the formation of an electoral alliance, whether in the first or second round.

This Wednesday (8), Moro met with political scientist Luiz Felipe d’Avila, from Novo, and with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, from the PSDB.

“The meeting was positive for the construction of a base for a liberal center with a feeling of protection for Brazil and for Brazilians,” said João Doria. The meeting took place at the residence of the national president of the Podemos, Renata Abreu.

Moro’s intention is, until the end of the year, to also hold meetings with senators Alessandro Vieira, from Cidadania, and Simone Tebet, from the MDB. The parliamentary was launched on Wednesday (8) to the Presidency of the Republic.

Growing in electoral polls, Moro has taken advantage of the moment in an attempt to rally strong support for a presidential candidacy.

In addition to the candidates to the Planalto Palace, Moro met last week with Luciano Bivar, future president of União Brasil, an acronym that will be created from the merger between PSL and DEM.

