In shorts, Juliana Caetano almost shows too much in shag

Juliana Caetano, always sassy and playful, decided to show her skills in “fucking” this Wednesday afternoon (8). In this ocasion, the Bonde do Forró singer climbed into a dangerous spot wearing micro shorts and almost showed too much.

Through Instagram Stories, Juliana Caetano published a video in which appears hanging from an iron bar, located in a place in Rio Grande do Sul, where he will perform this weekend. Bold, she left the camera on a strategic position so that fans wouldn’t miss any details, including her large butt.

When she was at the top of the place, she threw herself towards the ground. Unlike other times, in which Juliana Caetano ended up getting hurt in her extreme adventures, this time she left the fun unscathed. Check the moment:

Juliana Caetano gives tips to sit without hurting

In time, Juliana Caetano was asked by a follower if she likes to ride. The singer, in turn, said that she loves to ride a horse and was even buying a new one.

“Look, I love it and I’m really good at it. I’m even buying a big horse now to ride it. Then I’ll make a video and post it here, if you want.”said the brunette.

In sequence, Juliana Caetano gave her tip on how to sit on the horse without getting hurt. At the time, the fan asked her if she prefers to sit on a horse or a donkey.

“Look, I’ve never sat on a donkey. Now on horseback I like it a lot. But also, for those just starting out, you have to be careful if you don’t ‘bake’ everything. You have to prepare everything.”, she advised.

Juliana Caetano (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

