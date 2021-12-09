In virtual summit, Biden defends minority participation in politics and press freedom | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, defended this Thursday (9) the presence of more women and LGBTQIA+ people in politics. See the VIDEO above.

“All voices need to be heard,” Biden said at the opening of the Summit for Democracy.

Over the next two days, the virtual meeting brings together leaders and representatives of more than 100 governments – including the Brazilian one.

Biden: ‘The free press is under attack in the world’

In his speech Biden defended press freedom and warned that the free press “is under attack in the world”. See the VIDEO above.

At least 24 journalists have been killed around the world while practicing their profession this year, estimates committee

He cited harassment of journalists and repression by authoritarian governments of media outlets and said that there is no democracy without a free press.

‘Democracy can be fragile, but it’s also resilient,’ says Biden at Summit for Democracy

The American president also said that autocrats are trying to expand their influence in the world and maintained that democracy can be fragile, but it is also resilient.

“Renewing democracy is something that requires constant effort,” the president said.

Over his own turf, he acknowledged that his government needs to make it easier for Americans to vote, amid controversial changes to state laws that impose obstacles on voters.

See the full speech in the VIDEO below:

Joe Biden speaks at the opening of the Summit for Democracy

The US government is holding until Friday (10) a Virtual Summit for Democracy, to which it has invited representatives from more than 100 governments, as well as activists, journalists, private sector leaders and other prominent members of civil society.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meetings will all be held remotely.

The idea is that the summit serves as a platform for leaders to “announce new commitments, reforms and initiatives” based on three pillars: the defense of democracy against authoritarianism, the fight against corruption and respect for human rights, he said in Tuesday (7) an American government official, who requested anonymity.

1 of 1 Biden Opens Summit for Democracy in photo December 9, 2021 — Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis Biden opens Summit for Democracy in photo December 9, 2021 — Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis

Before it even started, however, the event generated controversy due to its criteria for invitations. Some important countries were left out, such as China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, which could lead to believe that nations that disrespect human rights would be avoided.

Biden exposes inconsistency in guest list for democracy summit

However, as columnist Sandra Cohen points out, Pakistan and the Philippines, which also do not have an exemplary record on this issue, were called to participate. The difference would be some partnerships maintained by these countries with the US.

TV Globo correspondent in New York, Guga Chacra, analyzes that Biden is trying to position himself as a liberal democratic leader, but there is hypocrisy. See the VIDEO below.

Guga Chacra: Biden tries to set himself up as a liberal democratic leader, but there is hypocrisy

Eight Latin American countries also left the list: Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Bolivia, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Haiti.

Regarding Venezuela, however, opposition leader Juan Guaidó was invited. The latter, in turn, included opponents from other countries in its official delegation, such as Nicaraguan Berta Valle and Cuban Rosa María Payá, which generated strong criticisms from Cuba.

“It is very likely that these absences from the summit will be counterproductive both for the interests of the United States and for democracy in the region,” Michael Shifter, president of the NGO Inter-American Dialogue, told Agence France Presse.

The excluded can interpret that the United States applies the policy of ‘if it’s not with me, it’s against me’ and end up in two groups, “the democracies and the others”, says Christopher Sabatini, a researcher at the Chatham House organization.

“If you don’t act with caution, (Biden) can create two blocs” without each of them necessarily having an ideological affinity, so that “the club of the good guys would get diplomatic benefits and recognition in the White House, and the others would be left behind ”, he explains.

Summit of democracy created by Biden begins this Thursday (9); China and Russia are left out

Another issue discussed by the US press on the eve of the event is the situation of democracy within the United States itself and whether the country would be, at this moment, the best example of a full and functional democracy.

Local elected officials are resigning at an alarming rate amid clashes with angry voices at school board meetings, polling offices and city halls, notes the Associated Press.