Influencer has Rolex stolen from beauty salon in SP after posting photo with the watch

RIO — Influencer Jeniffer Endringer, 26, had her Rolex watch stolen by an armed man when she was at a beauty salon on Rua Fidalga, in Pinheiros, in the West Zone of São Paulo, hours after posting a photo with the jewel on her social network. An armed man broke into the place and demanded the accessory while an accomplice was waiting for him in the street. The two then fled.

The case, which occurred around 12:40 pm on Friday, is being investigated by the 14th DP (Pinheiros). According to the Public Security Secretariat, the registration was made this Tuesday afternoon and “investigations are underway to identify the suspects, as well as clarify the facts”.

On the internet, a watch similar to the model used by Jeniffer in the photo can cost more than R$ 120 thousand. To “UOL”, the influencer, who is married to striker Leandro Pereira, from Gamba Osaka, in Japan, said that the bandit called her name when entering the salon:

“He came in just to take my watch. The salon was packed, but he didn’t take any belongings from anyone else. He came in looking for me, saying, ‘Who’s Jeniffer? Where’s Jeniffer?’ me and told me to take off my watch”.

She also said that the suspect was wearing a food delivery outfit, mask and helmet. Therefore, he finds it “very difficult to recognize him. “There were moments of horror. It was pretty scary, especially since he came looking for me,” she said.