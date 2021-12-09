Influencer is robbed after showing photo with Rolex on social media

São Paulo – A post on the social network may have motivated a robbery in Pinheiros, in the west side of São Paulo. Influencer Jennifer Endringer, 26, posted a photo on her Instagram profile when she was at a beauty salon on Rua Fidalga. In the image, she was shown with her Rolex watch on her wrist.

Some time after the publication, an armed man entered the room and headed towards Jennifer to steal the watch. The thief then fled with a partner who was waiting outside.

“He came in just to take my watch. The hall was packed, but he didn’t take any belongings from anyone else. He came in looking for me, saying, ‘Who is Jeniffer? Where’s Jeniffer?’ And right away, he came to me and told me to take off my watch,” said the influencer to UOL.

Jeniffer is married to player Leandro Pereira, from Gamba Osaka, Japan.

The robbery took place around 12:40 pm last Friday and is being investigated by the 14th DP (Pinheiros).