Influenza: Rio has a high of 71% in cases of SRAG, says Fiocruz | Health

Influenza: Rio has a high of 71% in cases of SRAG, says Fiocruz

With an outbreak of influenza A in the capital, Rio de Janeiro is experiencing its first increase in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) since August. Between the end of October and the beginning of December, the state had an increase of 71% in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG), according to data from the latest update of the Newsletter InfoGripe, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), released in the first place. hand by the GLOBE.

According to the study, the increase was leveraged by the city of Rio, with emphasis on the age groups from 20 to 29 years, 50 to 59 and children and adolescents in general. Although it has not yet been reflected in the country’s numbers, the situation in Rio is a warning to the other states, according to the authors of the bulletin.

“This advance may be reproduced in other states due to the large number of people who move daily from the Rio de Janeiro capital to other urban centers in the country, facilitating the importation of cases, especially in the current scenario of flexible measures to prevent transmission of respiratory viruses,” say experts in a document sent to the country’s Health Departments this Wednesday.

Between epidemiological weeks 43 (24 to 30 October) and 48 (28 November to 4 December), the moving average of the number of weekly cases estimated by Fiocruz jumped from 329 to 561. This is the first time that Rio has registered an increase in the index from late July to early August, when estimated occurrences rose 28% between weeks 30 (July 25-31) and week 31 (August 1-7).

In absolute values, Rio returns to the level of week 39 (September 26th to November 2nd), when 503 cases were estimated. The state is one of the few in the country that currently show, according to Fiocruz, a strong trend of long-term growth (which considers data from the last six months) and short-term (with data from the last three months) at the same time.

The calculations were made by nowcasting, a method that considers the historical behavior of numbers in epidemiological analyzes to mitigate the impact of the delay of local surveillance networks in the notification of cases. This is done, in turn, by the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Influenza).

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the findings suggest the local action of the influenza virus in Rio de Janeiro, according to data from laboratory analyses. Although still preliminary and subject to change in the coming weeks, the laboratory numbers showed, for the first time this year, a greater number of positive cases for influenza than for Covid-19’s SARS-Cov-2, in the weeks epidemiological 47 and 48.

“Due to the great importance of the Rio de Janeiro capital in the national air mobility network, this scenario serves as a warning to other large urban and tourist centers due to the risk of importing influenza cases, especially in places whose non-pharmacological measures for the mitigation of transmission of Covid-19 are with low adherence, as they also affect the transmissibility of the influenza virus”, says the bulletin.

“It is an epidemic located in the capital, which has great chances of spreading to other cities”, points out researcher Marcelo Gomes, from the group of Analytical Methods in Epidemiological Surveillance at Fiocruz (Mave/Fiocruz), one of the authors of the bulletin.

Gomes classifies the increase as “expressive”.

“For the time being, the significant increase in cases of SARS associated with influenza is still concentrated in Rio de Janeiro. But it has reached expressive numbers, with a strong growth trend. And this, due to the characteristic of Rio de Janeiro of having a large flow of people commuting daily to other urban centers, such as São Paulo, makes us have a very high level of exposure. The probability that there are infected people traveling from Rio to Salvador, Porto Alegre, among other places, is increasing” , it says.

Increase by age group

Fiocruz’s data show that all age groups registered an increase in the period, with the exception of the 60-69 age group, which had a 5% drop.

The 20 to 29 age group registered the biggest increase, an explosion of 619%. This variation, according to Fiocruz specialists, may be overestimated, due to a possible change in the opportunity to enter data (in view of the Public Health emergency, the secretariats may have accelerated the process of notifying cases).

Even so, the group from 20 to 29 presents the greatest variation in other time frames, which reinforces the seriousness of the situation for this audience. Between weeks 43 and 47 (21st to 27th November), for example, the increase was 252%.

The situation is also critical for the 50 to 59 age group, which grew by 165%, and for those aged 80 and over, which had a 73% increase.

Among children, severe cases of respiratory infection also increased. In the 0-9 age group, whose numbers also denote the influence of the circulation of another pathogen, the respiratory syncytial virus, the RSV, the increase was 51% in the period. In the 10 to 19 range, the rise was 56%.