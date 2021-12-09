Instagram: feed to be shown again chronologically

In recent years, many content creators have had to go to great lengths to get their content noticed by their Instagram followers, something made even more difficult when the platform stopped displaying feed posts in chronological order, to display them according to a determination made by an algorithm based on the tastes of each user. Apparently, the move didn’t go over well, as Adam Mosseri, head of the social network, revealed that they’re working on a new version of the feed that displays posts in chronological order.

During a hearing before the Senate subcommittee on Wednesday (08), Mosseri revealed that Instagram is working on a new version of the feed, which will leave out suggestions based on the platform’s algorithm. Algorithm view was introduced in 2016, updated in 2017 to include recommended posts, and was largely rejected by users who preferred to view their posts and those of their friends chronologically. The current feed uses artificial intelligence to create what Instagram considers a more personalized feed, based on user activities, but this never appealed to the majority, although the company always claimed otherwise.