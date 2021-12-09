Instagram will remind you to take a break from the social network

After a month of testing, Instagram officially launches “Take a Break”, a tool that warns the user if he spends too much time on the app. Monitoring, designed primarily for children and teenagers, allows you to set time limits of 10, 20 or 30 minutes for continuous use of the social network.

The initiative is an effort by the platform to prevent users from spending too much time scrolling through the feed. Instagram. “Take a Break” would be an exclusive feature of Instagram Kids, an app designed entirely for children and teenagers whose launch was canceled months ago.

Instagram Time Limit tries to prevent users from spending too much time on the social network (Image: Playback/Instagram)

The feature is nothing new — in fact, it may even be unnecessary, as screen time warnings are already built in to both Android and iOS, to a certain extent. So, a user well-informed about mobile functionality knows that they can limit the usage time for specific apps or entire categories, and perhaps even more incisively than an Insta notification.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Although it now fights the excessive consumption of content, the platform acts against this measure in other aspects. In 2018, users were informed when there were no more posts to see from profiles in a row, in an attempt to make them stop using the app for a while; last year, this function was removed and instead of a repeating feed, ads and suggested posts were inserted.

The “Take a Break” also appears in the feed, to help the user to get to know the tool without having to access the settings menu (Image: Playback/Instagram)

Despite being an in-app function, “Take a Break” first reaches people in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. The other markets, including Brazil there, will only receive the resource next year.

Instagram will have built-in parental controls

For 2022, Instagram has other cards up its sleeve. The platform will include advanced tools for parental control in the app, something that is likely also a legacy of the abandoned children’s app.

With these tools, parents and legal guardians will be able to monitor the usage time of the social network and set limits via the app. The function, in this case, is better than the “Take a Break”, since it makes it possible to control the habits of the child or teenager without needing access to the smartphone.

Parents and guardians will be able to stay connected to the time children spend on the social network, as well as understand how the platform works (Image: Envato/GeorgeRudy)

More important than that, though, is viewing complaints in the app. Whenever a profile monitored by guardians reports a profile, adults will receive notification of the request. The idea is to encourage those responsible to talk to the child about what happened and provide support, something essential for this public more vulnerable to abuse, harassment or bullying.

More weapons against harassment

In the same vein, Instagram has also set new rules for accounts managed by teenagers. From now on, these profiles cannot be marked or mentioned by people who are not followed, thus avoiding unwanted attention from a stalker.

The “Further limit” option will be even more restricted in the control of sensitive content (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Hashtag and content recommendations via Explore will also be more restricted. Sensitive Content Control has been given the “Further Limit” option to address the need of people who don’t want to bump into unpleasant or offensive content in the social network discovery tab, algorithm suggestions, or Reels.

Instagram Educational Panel

Not every parent or guardian accurately understands social media, but understanding where a child is going is important both to strengthen family ties and to avoid abuse. With that in mind, Instagram is also preparing an educational center for adults, in which it will explain the tools, behaviors and other tips about the platform.

Both the educational center and the parental control tools are scheduled for March this year, but they do not have exact launch dates in Brazil.

Source: Instagram