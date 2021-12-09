Instituto Butantan announces donation of 400,000 doses of flu vaccine to the city of Rio de Janeiro | São Paulo

According to Butantan, the doses donated will arrive in Rio no later than Friday (10).

According to Eduardo Paes (PSD) management, more than 21,000 people were diagnosed with Influenza H3N2 in the city in the last three weeks, but vaccination against the disease has been stopped in the city for six days due to lack of vaccines sent by the Ministry of Health.

“The Institute and the government of São Paulo are going to make this donation in view of the outbreak of the Influenza flu that affects Rio residents. Our vision is one of solidarity and support for the mayor of Rio de Janeiro so that his team can immediately start vaccinating the city”, said the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB).

Rio City Hall asks for the donation of 300,000 doses of flu vaccines to Butantan

In an interview with Good morning Rio this Wednesday (8), the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, said that the City of Rio asked for help from Butantan, which had already proposed to donate 300,000 doses to the city.

“Unfortunately, we had to make direct contact with the Butantan Institute. We cannot wait, people need to protect themselves”, said the secretary.

“I’m demanding a lot from the Ministry of Health. There can’t be a lack of flu vaccine, especially during an outbreak”, he added.

New service center for people with flu symptoms opens in Complexo do Alemão

The director-general of Butantan, Dimas Covas, said that before the donation, the institute made an offer to sell 3.4 million doses of the vaccine for the Ministry of Health to send to Rio, but it did not get a return.

“The municipality’s Health Secretary, Daniel Suarans, asked me some time ago for information regarding the available doses of influenza vaccine. I said that there would be a possibility, but that an offer had also been made to the Ministry of Health for 3.4 million doses for it to serve Rio de Janeiro and, eventually, other states that, perhaps, also have an influenza outbreak” , he stated.

“The Ministry of Health did not comment, did not respond to us regarding the doses, and Daniel made the request yesterday for a possible donation. I got in touch with you, [João Doria], who promptly authorized this donation. It is being formalized and will arrive in Rio de Janeiro by next Friday”, added Dimas Covas.

Because of the donation, Doria and Eduardo Paes exchanged pleasantries on social media.

A shipment with 100,000 doses dispatched by the ministry was scheduled to arrive this Wednesday (8), after two days of delay.

The recommendation of the Health secretariats is that people with mild flu symptoms in the city of Rio de Janeiro seek primary care units and tents.

