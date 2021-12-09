iOS 15.2 will show which parts of iPhones are original and not – MacMagazine

Yesterday, the apple made the versions available Release Candidates (RCs) of the iOS 15.2 e cia — which, among the news already announced, will also feature a new section “Parts and service history” (“Parts and service history”) to show which parts of iPhones have been replaced and whether they are genuine or not.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time Apple has introduced warnings about non-genuine parts — warnings already exist in the system about iPhones with cameras, displays, and alternative batteries.

Although the system has not been released for everyone, Apple has already tried to provide a support page which offers more information about the feature. In it, Apple informs that it will be possible to check whether different parts are genuine or not depending on the model of your iPhone — this will be in Settings » General » About » Parts and Service History.

On iPhones XR, XS, XS Max and SE (2nd generation), you can see if the drums It was replaced;

It was replaced; On iPhones 11, you can see if the drums and/or the screen have been replaced;

and/or the have been replaced; On iPhones 12 and 13, you can verify that the drums, a screen and/or the camera have been replaced.

If a fix was made with genuine Apple parts and tools, the repairs in this section indicate that a “genuine Apple part” was used next to the repaired component. The “unknown part” alert will be displayed if the installation of a component is incomplete, if it has been replaced by a non-genuine one, if the part has already been used or installed in another iPhone, or if it is not working as expected.

Apple claims that the information in the new section will not affect your ability to use the ‌iPhone‌. As such, they will be collected and stored on the device — and Apple may use them for service needs, security analysis and to improve future products.

It’s worth noting that, starting next year, users in the United States will be able to repair their own iPhones, so the feature will come in handy to help consumers when performing a particular repair.

via MacRumors