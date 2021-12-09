iPhone to Warn Young People Before Sending Intimate Images | Cell phone

The next iOS 15 update should lead to iPhones more security in the field of messages for the underage public. The update will bring a system capable of notifying users before sending and receiving intimate images. Despite marking a significant change, this mechanism should only occur in the manufacturer’s messaging app, iMessage.

Apple’s messenger will run the new function from version 15.2 of iOS, which, in turn, is expected to arrive soon. The fourth beta version of the system is currently being tested. As far as we know, the measure should be valid in the United States, in order to please child safety activists, who have strong mobilization in the region.

A study by the non-profit organization Thorn shows through numbers the issue of children’s exposure to sensitive content and, consequently, the need to implement measures to protect children. According to a November report, 21% of interviewed children, aged between 9 and 12 years old, consider sending intimate photos normal. In addition, 14% of them even sent this type of message in the last year.

The new dynamic will work as follows: when trying to send an image with intimate content, the child will receive a notification before the photo is actually sent. Soon after, the system itself will alert you of the need to contact someone you trust to help you if you are being pressured to do so.

When the user receives images of this content, the platform will use artificial intelligence devices to identify the content and leave it blurry at first. Once detected, the messenger will issue a notification asking if the person really wants to have access to the received content.

A point that generated controversy and divided opinions was the fact that those responsible were not notified about the photos. For some, action isn’t as strong as it doesn’t inform parents about what’s happening. For another installment, the manufacturer’s decision was supported by being guided by the preservation of privacy.

The feature will integrate Apple’s family sharing system, which ensures parents control the content consumed by their children. However, it will need to be activated on mobile phones when it is available for iPhones.

So far, it is not known for sure when iOS 15.2 should arrive for Apple phones, nor if the function will be released for regions like Brazil. Another likely local limitation would be the unique implementation in iMessage, and WhatsApp is – by far – the most popular communication platform in the country.

