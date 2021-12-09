IPO Boosts Nubank Founders Fortune; see who they are | Business

With shares sold at $9, the Nubank is now worth US$ 41.55 billion – and Velez and Junqueira, who will continue to own a large part of the bank (including 75% of the voting capital), become even richer.

David Velez – who already held $5.2 billion, according to the Forbes list of billionaires – is expected to hold almost $9 billion more. Cristina Junqueira, on the other hand, can see her equity grow by $1 billion.

1 of 3 David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank, poses for a photo in front of a credit card curtain after an interview with G1 at the company’s headquarters in Pinheiros, West Side of São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/G1 David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank, poses for a photo in front of a credit card curtain after an interview with G1 at the company’s headquarters in Pinheiros, West Side of São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/G1

A Colombian, Vélez tells in a letter to investors that, in 2012, he entered a bank branch in Brazil to open an account. As he is a foreigner, the bureaucracy involved was immense – and he, who claims to have among his first work experiences at his father’s own button factory in Costa Rica – saw an opportunity to undertake there.

Prior to founding Nubank, however, Vélez was a partner at Sequoia Capital (one of Nubank’s current investors), Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and General Atlantic.

The executive is an engineer, with a master’s degree from Stanford University, in the United States.

In 2013, he founded Nubank together with Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, with a single product: a Mastercard credit card, whose use was completely controlled by the smartphone. After successive financial contributions, it reached September this year with 48.1 million customers – but a loss of US$ 99.1 million in the same year.

In 2018, in an interview with g1, Vélez stated that what was then considered fintech was ‘in the first minute of the first half’, but that they intended to be a relevant player in the market, fighting against the big banks – which, today, are already worth less than Nubank, at least on the stock exchange. values.

In August of this year, Vélez and his wife, the Peruvian entrepreneur Mariel Reyes, pledged to donate, while alive, “most” of their fortune to social projects. The couple signed a joint letter to The Giving Pledge, a global movement of billionaires to give social destiny to the wealth they have accumulated. The initiative was created in 2010 by entrepreneurs Bill Gates, Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, three of the richest individuals in the world.

2 of 3 Cristina Junqueira, founder of Nubank, could become one of the few billionaires in the world whose fortune does not come from inheritance. — Photo: Reproduction/Nubank Cristina Junqueira, founder of Nubank, could become one of the few billionaires in the world whose fortune does not come from inheritance. — Photo: Reproduction/Nubank

The founder of Nubank, born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, worked for several years at the now competitor Itaú, at the Boston Consulting Group and at the credit arm of Magazine Luiza.

In 2020, she was the only Brazilian to appear on Fortune magazine’s list of the most powerful women in the world. In the same year, she was the first woman to appear visibly pregnant on the cover of a Brazilian business magazine, Forbes, where she was recognized as one of the most powerful women in Brazil.

In 2021, she was elected by the British magazine FinTech Magazine as the second most important woman in the world in the fintech universe.

With Nubank’s IPO, Cristina, who is an industrial engineer graduated from USP, could become one of the few billionaires in the world whose fortune does not originate in inheritance.

3 of 3 Edward Wible, founder of Nubank, leads the teams responsible for developing technologies that simplify customers’ lives — Photo: Reproduction/Nubank Edward Wible, founder of Nubank, leads the teams responsible for developing technologies that simplify customers’ lives — Photo: Reproduction/Nubank

The American Edward Wible began his career at the Boston Consulting Group and in over ten years he accumulated experience in investments focused on technology companies in the United States.

At Nubank, Wible leads the teams responsible for developing technologies that simplify customers’ lives.

In 2019, he received the BRAVO Business Award, in the Visionary Entrepreneurs of the Year category, alongside the other Nubank founders.

