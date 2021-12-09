IPVA can be up to 30% more expensive in São Paulo; understand the reason

The Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles – IPVA will remain most expensive in 2022, especially in the state of São Paulo. The reason for this is the way in which the respective tax is calculated and the high price of motor vehicles in this year of 2021.

The driving force behind the increase in IPVA forecast for 2022, of up to 30%, is a consequence of the calculation policy made in São Paulo, which has the respective 4% tax for new gasoline or flex cars. The state uses the Fipe table for used cars and the purchase invoice price to stipulate the IPVA. It so happens that, in 2021, the value of vehicles increased significantly due to the low production caused by the crisis caused by the pandemic.

With the lack of new vehicles on the market, even used ones had a significant increase. If the estimates materialize, São Paulo residents will have to pay one of the highest vehicle tax rates in the country. In the report by Poder360, it is highlighted that around 120 thousand cars were produced less in the first half of the year.

This is due to the lack of electronic elements that make up the vehicles. Zero km vehicles had an increase of 24.95% this year, while used vehicles had an increase of 30.25%. In the coming weeks, the Finance Department of the State of São Paulo should officially disclose the amounts to be paid for the IPVA and the respective dates.

To perform the simulation in advance to get an idea of ​​how much you will pay in IPVA, just calculate the market value of your car according to the Fipe Table in September 2021 and multiply by 4%, being the rate for practically all passenger vehicles. If the vehicle is zero km, just change the sales value for the purchase invoice.