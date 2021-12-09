Is the name dirty? Survey mapped profile of indebted and main ‘villains’ | Brazil and Politics

Have you ever been negative any time? Or several? If the answer is yes, don’t feel lonely. A survey by the financial services portal Foregon, showed that 44.3% of survey respondents are in the same situation and only 24.4% of them answered that they had never had the so-called “dirty name” before .

The survey also showed that the situation of Brazilians has worsened from last year until now. The same survey carried out in 2020 showed that only 28.9% of respondents were negative. That is, there was an increase of 53.2% in the number of people with the “dirty name”.

Last year, 32.9% of people responded that they had been denied before. Therefore, there was an increase of 56.5% in the number of “repeat offenders” in debt.

According to the survey, the main “villains” that led them to this situation were the credit card and the so-called installment plans, that is, purchases in installments in stores. These instruments were mentioned by 46.1% of people.

The big problem is that these payment methods have very high interest rates. The credit card, for example, increased from 343.6% per year in October. The installment plan fees can reach 6% per month, according to the comparator Best Rate.

However, research has shown that the accounts that grew the most as a result of negative results were rent, with an increase of 43.9% from 2020 to 2021 and the electricity or water bills, up 58.7% in the annual comparison.

Debt amount, number and time

The survey also mapped the average amount, number and duration of debts. The survey showed that, on average, the amount owed by respondents is R$2,632.75 and they usually have two debts. The average time of indebtedness is two years and two monthss.

According to the survey, the age group with the highest rate of negative names is 35 to 44 years old, where 47.5% of respondents are negative.

Already young people between 18 and 24 years old are the ones who were least left with the “dirty name”. In this age group, 46.8% of people said they had never been negative.

Of young people aged 18 to 24 who have a dirty name, 74.7% claim to be the first time who go through it. In this group, 37.1% have been negative for less than a year and 41.8% have only one debt.

The survey also showed that 46% of respondents say they are unable to pay debts with their current budget. And this rate grows in the group of people over 65 years of age. In it, 62.5% said they were unable to pay their debts.

Among social classes, the survey showed that 45.9% of people from classes C, D and E are negative. Among classes A and B, this percentage drops to 27.6%.

To conduct the survey, Foregon polled 2,790 users. According to the company, the confidence level of the study is 95% with a margin of error of 1.9 percentage points, a calculation based on the Brazilian population estimate for 2021 given by IBGE (213.3 million inhabitants).

The questionnaire was online and was available during the period from November 5th to 23rd, 2021.