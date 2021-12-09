Israel & Rodolffo Announce Feat Date with Juliette

BBB21 fans will be able to kill the longing to see Juliette and Rodolfo singing together soon. Upon arrival at the Multishow Award, the countryman and his partner, Israel, announced that they will soon launch the feat with the champion of the latest edition of the global reality show.

Juliette participated in the recording of the artists’ DVD in October, in Brasília, but there was still no information about the release date for the track. The duo tried to make a mystery about the news, but Israel let the secret slip: “In December we will have a release with Juliette, an amazing project,” he announced. At the time, Rodolffo warned his partner and reminded him that the news could not be released yet. “I’ve already told you,” replied Israel, without giving any further details.

Before the revelation made by the partner, Rodolffo stated that the duo has an intense schedule of releases ahead. “We still have a lot of music to be released from this album. Now in December we will have great news. In January too, probably February too”, he said.

The Multishow Award takes place this Wednesday (08/12), in Rio de Janeiro. On TV, the awards will be broadcast from 22:30, directly from the Riocentro Amphitheater, in Barra da Tijuca.

