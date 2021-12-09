Italians Cvitanova and Trentino win the Worlds and will be in the semifinals with Cruzeiro and Natal | volleyball

The semifinalists of the 2021 Men’s Volleyball World Cup, held in Betim-MG, are defined. This Wednesday, the Italians Lube Cvitanova and Trentino won their commitments and will define the positions of groups A and B with the Brazilians Cruzeiro and Natal, who had a good time in the round and are the other classified in the knockout phase.

+ Volleyball News

+ Sports News in Minas

In Group A, Lube Cvitanova beat the Argentine UPCN by 3 sets to 0 (partials of 25/19, 25/13 and 25/21) in the first game of the afternoon/night, set at 1h03. Also without losing sets, Trentino defeated Sirjan (Iran), in the long-distance match, with partials of 25/18, 25/22 and 25/19 in 1h06. The losers were eliminated from the Worlds.

This Friday, by Group A, Christmas defines who will be the first placed against Cvitanova, at 17:00 (GMT). By switch B, at 20:30, the Cruise will face Trentino. The semifinals will be this Friday, and the final on Saturday.

With a lot of strength in attack and with five blocking points, two from the former Cruzeiro Simón (leading scorer of the stage with five points), Cvitanova closed the first stage in 25/19.

In the second stage, the Italian team showed even more sovereignty over the Argentines, making 25/13, with emphasis on the Cubans Simón and Herrera in blocks (two points each) and the attacks of the Brazilian Lucarelli, with four attacking points.

1 of 2 Lube Cvitanova celebrates victory over UPCN at the Volleyball Club World Cup — Photo: FIVB Lube Cvitanova celebrates victory over UPCN at the Volleyball Club World Cup — Photo: FIVB

To close the game, Cvitanova kept the consistency of the previous sets, being commanded by the Puerto Rican Gabriel Garcia, who scored six points in the third stage ended in 25/21 and closed the match as the highest scorer, along with Herrera, with 14 points each one.

In the long-distance match, Trentino also eliminated Sirjan with a defeat by 3 sets to 0. In the first set, the Italian team won by 25 to 18, with Daniele Lavia, from the Italian national team, standing out with seven points , being six attack and one block.

2 of 2 Trentino players celebrate point over Sirjan for Club World Cup — Photo: FIVB Trentino players celebrate point over Sirjan at Club World Cup — Photo: FIVB