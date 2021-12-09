Itapemirim selects Airbus FHS service for 5 planes, know what it is

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, the new Brazilian airline launched in June, selected Airbus FHS Power By-the-Event (FHS PbE) material services for five of its A320 aircraft, as announced today by the European manufacturer. (Note: FHS stands for Flight Hour Services).

The FHS Power By-the-Event material service consists of supplying standard replacement parts to operators, on a pay-per-event basis, with guaranteed parts availability for their operations. FHS PbE allows operators to benefit from contract flexibility and maintenance costs with fixed repair fees.

Adalberto Bogsan, CEO of Itapemirim, commented: “Safety is a priority for Itapemirim and this partnership with Airbus will improve our maintenance service and streamline processes to increase aircraft availability and provide better service to our passengers.”

Yohan Closs, Airbus Head of Customer Service for Latin America and the Caribbean, also spoke about the agreement: “We are very proud that Itapemirim has trusted our FHS services and selected FHS Power By-the-Event, a service that Airbus initially developed it to support operators who were experiencing reduced flight hours during the Covid crisis, and which has now been adapted for smaller fleets and contracted for a short period.”

Itapemirim started operations with five Airbus A320s on routes between São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro, and selected NAVBLUE, Airbus service company, to support its flight operations.

