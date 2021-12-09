It’s #FAKE Slovenian hospital nurse revealed secret code on Covid vaccine vials | Coronavirus

The fake message reads: “SLOVENIA SCANDALIZED – Yesterday a huge scandal broke out in Slovenia, the head of nursing at the University Medical Center, a clinical center in Ljubljana, who takes care of receiving the vials and managing everything, resigned, got ahead She showed people the codes on the vials where each contains 1, 2, or 3 digits in the code and then explained the meaning of those numbers. #1 is placebo (serum). No. 2 is a classic vial of RNA. No. 3 is an RNA rod that contains the onc gene, linked to the adenovirus that contributes to the development of cancer. For these vials, No. 3 says that people want them. received within 2 years will have soft tissue cancer. She says she has personally witnessed the inoculation of all the politicians and tycoons and they all received a placebo.

The Fact or Fake contacted the University Medical Center of Ljubljana. In a statement, the office refutes the allegation contained in the false message.

“The story is absolutely false in all of its facts. The person featured in the video is not the head nurse at the Ljubljana University Medical Center. The person featured in the video is not, and has never been, an employee of our hospital. took place in our hospital. The University of Ljubljana Medical Center is committed to the process of vaccination against Covid-19 and strongly recommends its use in combating the pandemic,” says the public relations department of the University Medical Center in Ljubljana, which adds : “Best wishes from Slovenia and thank you for your efforts in combating disinformation”.

The response echoes what was said to the Slovakian police, who made a statement on social media about the false message.

The woman who appears in the video is, in fact, a retired health professional and considered a denialist in the country.