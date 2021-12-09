it’s surreal how beneficial this drink is to health; see the benefits and learn to do at home

O Mint tea is ideal for you who want to fully enjoy the benefits of this herb. The plant is an ancient friend of humanity, not only because of its health benefits, but because it is very tasty and aromatic. So, want to learn how to make this delicious drink? Casa e Agro, from Tecno Noticias, teaches you this Wednesday, December 8th, and brings the advantages of consuming this infusion frequently.

Mint is a great ally in the kitchen to add flavor to hot and cold dishes. In addition, its striking flavor is also present in confectionery, juices and other beverages. But, it is through the famous Mint tea that most people seek to obtain their properties. So see how to prepare this infusion and how to enjoy these benefits.

Benefits of mint tea

Mint tea offers numerous properties that can improve physical and mental well-being. Below, check out some of these advantages the drink can do for you.

fight halitosis

Thanks to its refreshing effects and antibacterial properties, spearmint tea is a great remedy to leave a refreshing taste and good breath in your mouth. For this, the drink can be taken or just used to gargle.

help with weight loss

The drink is also an enemy of the scale and, therefore, helps in weight loss, especially when combined with green tea. Thus, the combination favors increased metabolism and consequent fat burning. Likewise, it is excellent for treating fatty liver.

fight sinusitis

The honors here go to menthol, a compound in mint that soothes sinusitis. In this way, it helps to decongest the respiratory tract, as well as relieve sore throat. The ingestion of a warm drink also helps in the expectoration of the airways.

Soothe Allergy Symptoms

Among the benefits of peppermint tea, mention should be made of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action, conferred by rosmarinic acid. It is perfect for calming asthma symptoms and seasonal allergies. This natural antioxidant will reduce the cells responsible for triggering the allergy, thus relieving discomfort.

Mint tea also makes you relax

Are you overwhelmed and stressed? There’s nothing better than drinking a cup of mint tea, preferably warm, to recover your energy. That’s because menthol also has great relaxing effects on the body. It helps fight tiredness, anxiety, fatigue and exhaustion, while it helps you sleep.