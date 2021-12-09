“I’ve never seen a Senate president do what Rodrigo Pacheco did,” says Tebet

In conversation with the analyst at CNN, Caio Junqueira, senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) said she was very uncomfortable with the discussion she had with senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) in the enactment session of the PEC dos Precatório that took place this Wednesday (8).

“I have never seen a president of the Senate do what Rodrigo Pacheco did, open space for discussion in an enactment on a national television channel,” he said.

Tebet also said that the Government did not have votes to approve the PEC in the Senate, and that it helped convince those against it because of an agreement so that Pacheco would not untie the fiscal space, so that it would go to social security and Aid Brazil.

According to her, the senator agreed to enact the PEC without dismembering, but felt that Arthur Lira was a little “intransigent” in relation to this agreement in the Senate.

She even told Pacheco that she would give a blank check to “slice”, as long as the agreement was fulfilled and the fiscal space was for security.

However, on Wednesday (8), Rodrigo Pacheco stated that the Chamber and Senate have not changed and that he has the right to enact it, which breaks their agreement.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

The senator told Caio Junqueira that Pacheco was impolite and that “it was not a plenary agreement, it was an agreement from a meeting of leaders in which the senator committed himself”

Tebet believes that this situation has generated a “fair skirt”, and that it is likely that the House will do what the Senate wants and not give fiscal space for the payment of amendments.