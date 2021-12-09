Jailson receives tribute and says goodbye to Palmeiras: “I conquered everything I dreamed of” | palm trees

The goalkeeper Jailson, who will not have his contract renewed by Palmeiras, was honored by the club this Wednesday, at the Football Academy.
Along with his family, he received from the hands of president Maurício Galiotte a shirt with the number 104, in allusion to the number of games he played for the club, as well as a plaque in honor.
Jailson poses with all the trophies he won for Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras
Jailson spoke about eight years with the club with pride.
– It was a six-month contract, I ended up staying seven years. I don’t have words for everything I’ve lived here, I’m very happy. I look back and see that I have achieved everything I dreamed of. I am very grateful to Palmeiras – he said.
For the Verdão, Jailson won two Libertadores, two Campeonato Brasileiros, two Copa do Brasil and one Campeonato Paulista.
At the 2016 Brazilian, he started half of the campaign and was one of the highlights of winning the title, without losing a single match.
– The 2016 Brazilian was my first trophy. The affection is great for everyone, but 2016 is marked in my heart – he declared.
With the departure of Jailson, Palmeiras is looking for a new goalkeeper for the Weverton reserve. Marcelo Lomba, leaving Inter, is the main target at the moment.
Jailson, the family and the board of Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras
