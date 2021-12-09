Janana praises Time readers for choosing Bolsonaro personality of the year – Politica

So Paulo state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PSL) praised the choice by popular vote published by “Time” magazine, which elected president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as personality of the year. “He deserves the personality of the year title. In the world, he was the leader who best represented resistance to given truths”, he wrote on his Twitter profile this Wednesday (8/12).

The deputy, avowedly ultra-conservative, defined the president’s political style as “peculiar” and stated that he has been “incorporating the struggle for individual autonomy, in Brazil and in the world.”

Whether or not I agree with the President’s positions on the pandemic, I think he deserves the title of personality of the year. In the world, he was the leader who best represented resistance to given truths. Everyone knows that I agree with him on some points and disagree on others. %u2014 Janaina Paschoal (@JanainaDoBrasil) December 7, 2021

One of Bolsonaro’s strong allies during the 2018 elections, Janaina publicly still defends some of the president’s attitudes. “To be considered a ‘personality’, the public figure needs to be unique. From this perspective, the choice seemed fair to me”, he said.

personality of the year

Bolsonaro was voted personality of the year in a popular vote by the readers of “Time”, an American magazine. The president received 24% of the votes and was ahead, including the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

With 9 million votes cast, the poll was conducted virtually and took into account the public’s opinion on who was most influential throughout the year. The result was announced this Tuesday (7/12), by the minister of Labor and Social Security, Onyx Lorenzoni, at an event at Palcio do Planalto.