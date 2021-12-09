Japanese billionaire takes off for International Space Station and plans to donate money from space | Science

Carrying Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the Russian Soyuz spacecraft took off this Wednesday (8) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, towards the International Space Station (ISS). The journey marks Russia’s return to space tourism.
Yusaku Maezawa, 46, who has made a huge fortune in the online fashion trade, his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin took off at 7:38 am local time (4:38 am GMT), as scheduled, news agencies report. Watch the video above.
The fashion mogul said he plans to make donations from the space as well. He didn’t specify how much money or how.
In addition, Maezawa promised to do tasks from a list of 100 challenges he created on the internet, such as cutting hair in zero gravity conditions, playing table tennis and looking for signs of alien life.
Maezawa, Hirano and Misurkin will spend 12 days in the Russian segment of the season.
The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft takes off for the International Space Station with cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant production, Yozo Hirano — Photo: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters
The Japanese billionaire hasn’t even returned yet, but he already has plans for the next one. Maezawa said he will also take a space trip around the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in 2023.
But meanwhile, Maezawa seems already satisfied with the feat. Hours before Wednesday’s release, he wrote on Twitter that the trip is a “dream come true”.
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa waves before boarding the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft before launching in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 8 — Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP