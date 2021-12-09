Jeffrey Epstein: What Unpublished Photos Reveal in Child Abuse Case

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at a 1995 event

Prosecutors in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and partner, presented at the socialite’s trial never-before-seen photos linking Maxwell’s actions to the crimes committed by the American millionaire.

A friend of famous entrepreneurs and artists, Epstein was accused of sexual abuse of minors in 2019 and was soon found dead in his prison cell in New York.

Maxwell, his ex-girlfriend, is accused of managing underage girls for Epstein between 1994 and 2004. She pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and seven other counts. Maxwell – who holds British, American and French citizenship – has been in a US prison for the past year. She is 59 years old and faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

A portrait of Ghislaine Maxwell hanging in the bathroom of Epstein’s Florida home

Epstein’s death was officially considered a suicide, but the millionaire’s defense raised doubts about the official declared cause of death. A few weeks earlier, he had been found with neck wounds after being attacked in his cell.

