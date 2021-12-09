Jeffrey Epstein: What Unpublished Photos Reveal in Child Abuse Case

4 hours ago

Credit, Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Photo caption, Epstein and Maxwell were partners and lovers

Prosecutors in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and partner, presented at the socialite’s trial never-before-seen photos linking Maxwell’s actions to the crimes committed by the American millionaire.

A friend of famous entrepreneurs and artists, Epstein was accused of sexual abuse of minors in 2019 and was soon found dead in his prison cell in New York.

Maxwell, his ex-girlfriend, is accused of managing underage girls for Epstein between 1994 and 2004. She pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and seven other counts. Maxwell – who holds British, American and French citizenship – has been in a US prison for the past year. She is 59 years old and faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

Credit, US Attorney’s Office SDNY Photo caption, A portrait of Ghislaine Maxwell hanging in the bathroom of Epstein’s Florida home

Epstein’s death was officially considered a suicide, but the millionaire’s defense raised doubts about the official declared cause of death. A few weeks earlier, he had been found with neck wounds after being attacked in his cell.

Afterwards, the prison stated that a guard would check his cell every 30 minutes, but this procedure was not followed on the night of his death.

Maxwell’s prosecutors presented the unpublished photos when a witness claimed that the socialite had scheduled paid “massages” for Epstein that ended in sex.

Prosecutors called Maxwell and Epstein “accomplices,” presenting documents showing transfers of more than $30 million from him to her.

Other materials seized by the FBI during an operation at the millionaire’s home in 2019 were also presented at the trial.

Among them are photos of two of the victims who bring charges against Maxwell in various nude situations and in various parts of Epstein’s mansion. There are also several photos of the duo together, hugging or in intimate situations.

Credit, US Attorney’s Office SDNY Photo caption, Jeffrey Epstein had properties in several American states

Police also found a framed photo on a table that shows the couple kissing and an illustrated portrait of Maxwell hanging on the wall of a bathroom in the millionaire’s home.

A “massage therapists wanted” pamphlet was also included in the evidence collection.

‘Mutual interests’

The court also heard the reading of a document registered under Maxwell’s name – and found on a hard drive in Epstein’s home – which says the two “were rarely apart”.

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine share many mutual interests and have a lot of fun together,” wrote the author of the text. “Besides partners, they are also best friends.”

A woman named Carolyn – now in her early 30s – claimed she had several sexual encounters with Epstein from 14 to 18 years old.

Carolyn said she was introduced to the wealthy duo by Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre), one of Epstein’s most public speaking victims.

Carolyn stated that she dropped out of school after seventh grade and that she needed money.

Credit, US Attorney’s Office SDNY Photo caption, The times when minors were paid to have sex happened at Epstein’s house, said one victim

According to her testimony, on her first visit to Epstein’s Florida home, the two girls attended a massage that ended with Roberts having sex with the host while Carolyn watched.

She claimed that Maxwell paid her $300 that day and took her number, later saying she had “a great body for Epstein and his friends”.

Carolyn told the court that she returned to the house more than a hundred times, sometimes three visits a week, until she was 18 years old. “Something sexual happened every time,” she said.

She claimed that Maxwell used to receive her or tell her where Epstein would be. Carolyn claimed that because she couldn’t pronounce her hostess’s first name, she called her by her last name.

Maxwell made the payments, Carolyn added, and paid more when the young woman took friends with her. She also stated that the two adults knew she was very young.

The woman also said that she received an invitation to visit the private island of Epstein when she was 14, but refused because she had no passport and her mother would not let her go.

Carolyn said she had a child and returned to visit Epstein. “He asked me if I had any younger friends and I said no. And that’s when I realized I was really old,” she said.

Maxwell’s defense attorneys said she is being used as a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes.