Jorge Jesus is asked about Flamengo and gives an answer that indicates what the future will be in 2022

After qualifying with Benfica, Jorge Jesus answered if he will stay in the team in 2022

O Benfica did its part and had the collaboration of Bayern Munchen to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League this Wednesday (8). receiving the Dynamo Kiev at the Estádio da Luz, Jorge Jesus’ team won 2-0 and secured a spot in the last round of the group stage.

After the match, the coach gave a press conference and, asked about the proposal of the Flamengo, answered what his future will be in 2022.

“My focus is only on Benfica. I came back to Benfica too, I came back after 8 years, it was a club that made me happy for 6 years, and I came back because the fans wanted me to come back, and now it’s the other way around, but that does It would be worse if the fans, where I’ve been working, didn’t like the work I’ve done,” he said.

“The work I did for 14 months was a job that will be forever imprinted on my resume, and now I have to concentrate on Benfica, on my contract that ends in June, I know it’s important to me, and the my focus is on Benfica,” he added.

Jesus also spoke about the classification of the Portuguese team for the knockout of the Champions, something that hasn’t happened since the 2011/12 season.

“Benfica is an international brand, it can only maintain the brand if it is among the 16 in Europe. It’s expansion for everyone. We’re in the round of 16, we take away Barcelona, ​​this values ​​Benfica, the players and the coach a lot,” he said.

Finally, the commander still spoke about the defeat in the derby for the sporting, last Friday (3).

“When they lose to their rival, Benfica is not used to losing to Sporting. I played 18 games against Sporting, we lost 3. The reaction after the game, not even the coach was prepared, the players, the fans. Today, in the last few games. minutes, they helped, we were strong in the 2-0 result. That’s football. If you win it’s one thing, if you lose it’s another. Everywhere in the world. You have to know how to live with it,” he concluded.