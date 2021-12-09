Joshua, son of Sarah Poncio, will return to his biological mother







Sarah Poncio with little Joshua Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Josué, the 2-year-old child who was in the process of being adopted by former couple Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto, will be returned to his biological mother. The information was confirmed to the magazine. Who by the press office of the digital influencer. The boy’s birth mother requested custody back.

“The family of the presenter and digital influencer Sarah Poncio, comes to the public to pronounce on the decision of the biological mother of Josué Marcio to request custody of the child, interrupting an adoption process already in progress, initiated by Sarah. Upon learning of the facts , the Poncio family found itself in a situation that no family should experience: the irreparable loss of a child,” says the note.

“At the first eye contact, Sarah felt connected with Joshua. The decision to adopt Joshua was based on the hope of rescuing a child in a socially vulnerable situation, providing a suitable home, full of love and affection. The entire process went with the support of the law, as well as approval and good understanding on both sides. That said, Joshua has become an essential part of Sarah’s reality, he has become, in fact, a son,” the statement continues.

“A mother’s love is an inexplicable feeling and capable of doing everything for the little ones. The separation of a family with her baby is an injury that can never be healed. Sarah appreciates the messages of support and prayers made through social media. wishing all the best for Josué, who will always have his place in the Poncio family home”, ends the note.

The news that Josué would return to her birth mother’s care was first disclosed by the profile @casodefamilia, on Instagram. According to the page, which follows the family’s backstage, the biological mother claimed to be psychologically ill and asked for her son back in court. Guard, therefore, was granted by a judge.

Upon learning of the decision, Sarah shared a series of entries in her stories in which Joshua calls her mother. Saulo Poncio, her brother, also published a black storie written “The end”, in English, with a sad emoji and a broken heart. Gabi Brandt, Saulo’s wife and Sarah’s sister-in-law, also published several photos of Joshua playing with her children.





Story by Saulo Poncio, brother of Sarah Poncio Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

With the registered name Oseias, Josué joined the Poncio family in early 2020, after the former couple learned the story of a needy family through their nanny. The child was taken to the Poncio house, where he had been living ever since. The boy’s biological family lives in Fortaleza, Ceará.

In addition to Josué, Sarah and Jonathan have children João and José. He is also Madalena’s father, whom he had with actress and model Letícia Almeida.

Separation of Sarah and Jonathan

In September of this year, Sarah announced the end of her marriage and said she was single.

Sarah and Jonathan began their relationship in 2016. However, the romance was marked by a major scandal: when Sarah was pregnant, he became involved with his sister-in-law, actress Letícia Almeida, who was dating Saulo, Sarah’s brother. Letícia became pregnant with Jonathan, but said that the baby was Saulo’s, who ended up registering the child as her daughter. At the time, the two couples lived in the mansion of Pastor Marcio Poncio, Sarah and Saulo’s father.

*With information from Famous and Celebrities