Juliette nervous with introduction, dress with huge train, singer without panties and more

Xuxa was the great sensation of the 28th edition of the Multishow Award, which took place this Wednesday, in Rio. The eternal Queen of the Little Girls went back in time and got off her famous ship “Xou da Xuxa” singing two of her hits, “Arco -iris” and “Crystal Moon”. The presenter cried after the musical number, which was watched closely by her daughter Sasha, her son-in-law, João Figueiredo, and her husband, Junno Andrade (with the dog Doralice on her lap). “I’m very proud of this woman,” drooled Sasha.

Happy, the presenter participated in all interviews for the channel and also had two more appearances at the awards: one on stage, alongside Ivete Sangalo and Tatá Werneck, and ending the event by climbing the nave with Sasha. Queen!

MC Carol is dating the African she met on tour in Europe: ‘He’s coming to live with me’

Who also shone was Juliette Freire. Oozing charisma and sympathy, the “BBB 21” champion performed on the main stage with choreography. Like many artists of the night, she resorted to playback and did not sing live. Before the presentation, the woman from Paraíba confessed to journalists that she was very nervous about having to sing and dance. But at the time, he took it out of hand.

Juliette stole the show Photo: Multishow

Several artists have used playback in their performances. That was the case of Ivete Sangalo, Carlinhos Brown, Jojo Todynho, Juliette and MC Carol from Niterói.

Jojo Todynho took great care in his outfit Photo: Multishow

Some of the main shows were recorded before the event. The numbers by Iza, Barões da Pisadinha and a large part of the numbers by Luísa Sonza, for example, were made beforehand and shown on the screen to the audience watching the awards. Sonza chose to only sing her new song, “Anaconda”, on stage live. With a daring choreography and a lot of fun, it was responsible for the best performance of the night.

Luísa Sonza rocks in performance Photo: Multishow

Luísa Sonza rocked her performance Photo: Multishow

The son of Cássia Eller, Chicão was one of the few artists who made a real voice, live, singing the song he made for his mother Maria Eugênia, who watched him from the audience. In his slippers, he shouted “Out, Bolsonaro” live on stage. After the presentation, he went outside to have a beer and smoke a cigarette with the friends who accompanied him, while counting the messages he received from haters and the number of followers he lost due to the political demonstration.

Chicao Eller sang in her slipper Photo: Multishow

Gabi Martins accompanied her boyfriend Tierry, who performed at the show. The ex-BBB singer wore a dress she bought herself, with a daring neckline on the side, leaving the tattoo with the “details” on display. But the great “detail” was that she was without panties. Excited, Gabi took the opportunity to group together several artists.

Tierry and Gabi Martins

Camilla de Lucas surprised journalists with such sympathy and willingness to answer questions about her life. The vice-champion of “BBB 21” was invited by the award to do reports with the artists alongside João Pedroso, her friend from confinement. The two even got a dressing room. Camila shared hers with Titi Müller.

Camilla de Lucas interviewed behind the scenes Photo: Multishow Camilla de Lucas and João Luiz conducted backstage interviews Photo: Multishow

On the red carpet before the awards start, Rodolfo blurted out that he and Israel are going to release a song with Juliette. “It wasn’t to be said yet”, warned the partner, already a little too late.

Another attraction of the night, Dennis DJ arrived accompanied by his daughter, singer Tília. “This is the new promise of music”, he would proudly say to Rodolffo. “I know how to make music and your daughter too. Only cat children,” he continued.

Dennis DJ and his daughter Tília Photo: Multishow

MC Carol from Niterói said that she was quite surprised when she received an invitation to sing at the awards. “I said, ‘Are they calling the right Carol? Will I be able to sing bitching?'”.

MC Carol from Niterói reveals she is dating Photo: Multishow

Tatá Wenerck and Iza’s speeches were read on the teleprompter. The comedian, however, improvised several jokes, giving a lot of work to the person responsible for handling the TP there at the time.

Even the speeches in homage to Marília Mendonça and Paulo Gustavo were made in advance and read there at the time, which did not take away the emotion of the moment. Many people in the audience cried for real when the mother and brother of the Queen of Sofrência took the stage to pick up the award for Best Singer, from Marília. Tales Bretas, Paulo Gustavo’s widower, was also touched by a speech about her husband.

Marília Mendonça’s family receives award Photo: Multishow Marília Mendonça’s brother and mother receive the singer’s award Photo: Multishow

Iza wore seven dresses in total during the awards, while Tatá took the stage with three. The looks of this year’s event were more discreet and without much ostentation. No daring decollete, transparencies or butt sticking out (except for Laura Fernandez, ex-daughter-in-law of Preta Gil), nor millionaire jewelry.

Laura Fernandez left her butt exposed Photo: EXTRA

But there were those who caught everyone’s eye with a dress with a huge train. Influencer Karen Kardasha, famous on the web with 4.4 million followers, arrived at the awards with a pink outfit, with more than five meters of tail. “It’s not mine, it’s all bartering,” she said as she dragged on her dress, walking with some difficulty.

Karen Kardasha wears dress with huge train Photo: Multishow Karen Kardasha wears dress with huge train Photo: EXTRA Karen Kardasha wears dress with huge train Photo: EXTRA

Gil do Vigor went around the awards with a friend and was very fancied. The ex-BBB responded to all requests for photos and, single, ended the night at zero to zero, no dogs!

Jojo and Gil do Vigor Photo: Multishow

Tatá Werneck didn’t miss the chance to make fun of Fiuk, with whom he fell out during the recording of “Lady night”. After exchanging barbs with the actor on social media, she closed the award by wearing a headband that read “100%”. “Guys, I wanted to apologize to Fiuk. I want to make it up. 100% Fiuk,” he yelled.

Tattá jokes with Fiuk Photo: Multishow