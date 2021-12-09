Justice condemns O Antagonista website to indemnify journalist Rachel Sheherazade in R$ 10 thousand

The journalist Rachel Sheherazade, columnist of This is, won another victory in court, this time against the site the antagonist.

After improperly publishing the personal data of the former SBT presenter, the portal was sentenced in a moral damage lawsuit to pay damages of R$ 10 thousand.

In the ruling, judge Filipe Mascarenhas Tavares of the First Special Civil Court of São Paulo stated that the moral damage was “evident”, and acknowledged abuse of press freedom with the disclosure of the plaintiff’s personal information.

“In this sense, I emphasize that the situation experienced by the author goes beyond the barrier of mere daily annoyance, reaching her personality rights, especially considering all the inconveniences caused to her due to the improper dissemination of her personal information, including her address and RG and CPF numbers.”

For the lawyer of Sheherazade, André Froes de Aguilar, the decision recognizes that freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but not an absolute one.

“Freedom of expression also obeys limits so that other fundamental rights are protected, such as, for example, human dignity, honor and citizenship, rights that were disrespected by the defendant”.

The lawyers for the journalist and the website O Antagonista will have ten days to appeal and try to reverse the decision.

Check the decision in full

